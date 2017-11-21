Christmas spirit present at Mayberry Mill’s Crafts, Gifts, and Arts Show

Finding it tough to espouse the Christmas spirit? Perhaps consider a visit to Mayberry Mill’s Christmas Crafts, Gifts, and Arts Show from this Saturday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 3 to experience Christmas in the country and find that unique, handmade gift for a friend or loved one.

“It’s a great place to go Christmas shopping,” said Pam Lippy, a quilter who sells her wares at the show. “The porch is beautifully decorated and the tree, the holly and the lights are just lovely. It’s a very relaxed, family-like atmosphere. As soon as you pull in the grounds, you’re going to feel that it’s Christmas. The holiday spirit is really embraced. If you’ve never been, it’s well worth your time just to visit and see what’s there.”

The free admission show will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The mill is at 3001 E. Mayberry Road in Westminster.

According to the mill’s co-owner Mary Ann Galandak, there are 18 artisans and only one craft per medium, which include stained glass, upholstery, cards, candy, wreaths, centerpieces, candles, jewelry, oil paint, soap, woodworking, felting, quilting, refurbished footstools, photography and primitive art.

“It’s very much like a family,” Galandak said. “I think that warmth is exuded to our patrons. Many of these crafters have been part of the show for several years. There’ s a huge selection and you can find everything from a stained glass ornament to a mug for a person that loves coffee. There are also great stocking stuffers like soaps and candles. You never know what will strike your eye.”

Artist Kellie Mendenhall, who will also be featured at the show, said, “All of our artisans are true artisans.”

“You’re going to find unique things that you can’t find in a store,” Mendenhall said. “Everything is made in the United States. I love that everything’s handcrafted and you get to talk to the person who makes what you’re looking at. You can also negotiate with the artisans for something more personalized.”

Ashby’s Agates owner Denise Ashby, who promises a story with every stone, said the show has a “Christmas-in-the-country kind of feel.”

“It’s a hassle-free, intimate shopping experience and you’re not overwhelmed,” Ashby said. “It’s very welcoming. Everyone is friendly and willing to chat. Every artisan takes great pride in what they do. We all love to talk about our crafts and we’re willing to add a little something extra to make the gift-buying experience a little more special.”

If you go

What: Mayberry Mill Christmas Crafts, Gifts, and Arts Show

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays. Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Nov. 25 through Dec. 3

Where: 3001 E. Mayberry Road, Westminster

Cost: Free admission. Gift prices vary.

