Westminster man indicted for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

A Westminster man was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on two counts related to sexual abuse of a minor.
Wayne Michael Matulonis, 56, was charged with one count each of sexual abuse of a minor — continuing course of conduct and sexual abuse of a minor, according to electronic court records. According to Maryland criminal charge code, the sexual abuse of a minor — continuing course of conduct charge alleges that the defendant engaged in a continuing course of conduct over a period of 90 days or more with a victim under 14 years old.
The sexual abuse is alleged to have occurred between July 20, 2012, and July 19, 2013, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Judge Thomas F. Stansfield set $3,000 bond at a Monday bail review. Stansfield further ordered that Matulonis, if released, is to have no contact with the victim or anyone under age 16 and is to be supervised by pretrial services, according to the release.
State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo is constrained from commenting on the specific facts of the pending case, according to the release.
