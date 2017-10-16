Westminster man indicted for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

A Westminster man was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on two counts related to sexual abuse of a minor.

Wayne Michael Matulonis, 56, was charged with one count each of sexual abuse of a minor — continuing course of conduct and sexual abuse of a minor, according to electronic court records. According to Maryland criminal charge code, the sexual abuse of a minor — continuing course of conduct charge alleges that the defendant engaged in a continuing course of conduct over a period of 90 days or more with a victim under 14 years old.

The sexual abuse is alleged to have occurred between July 20, 2012, and July 19, 2013, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge Thomas F. Stansfield set $3,000 bond at a Monday bail review. Stansfield further ordered that Matulonis, if released, is to have no contact with the victim or anyone under age 16 and is to be supervised by pretrial services, according to the release.

State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo is constrained from commenting on the specific facts of the pending case, according to the release.

CAPTION Det. Jason Ehrhart talks about being a police officer Det. Jason Ehrhart talks about being a police officer CAPTION Det. Jason Ehrhart talks about being a police officer Det. Jason Ehrhart talks about being a police officer CAPTION Lawsuit, indictment detail alleged false imprisonment, theft of Carroll County couple by Baltimore gun task force officers. (Baltimore Sun Video) Lawsuit, indictment detail alleged false imprisonment, theft of Carroll County couple by Baltimore gun task force officers. (Baltimore Sun Video) CAPTION The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter