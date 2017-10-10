Westminster man charged with burglary and assault

A Westminster man has been charged with burglary and assault after he allegedly kicked in the door of a man in Taneytown and beat him.

Dylon Scott Mathias, 20, of the 100 block of Houck Road, Westminster, is charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, according to electronic court records.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28, Taneytown police responded to a home on the 500 block of Daisy Drive for a report of the door being kicked in, according to charging documents.

In a statement made to police, the victim said that around 5 p.m. on that day he had been going downstairs to play basketball when the front door was kicked in, striking the victim, and three men burst in, according to charging documents.

In his statement to police, the victim said he knew two of the men who then began to punch him in the face, back of the head, chest and stomach, while the third man just watched, according to charging documents.

The victim told police that he recognized the two men that were striking him, according to the charging documents and that one of them was Mathias, who yelled at the victim that he “deserves what he’s getting.”

The victim told police that Mathias and the other man were calling him a “snitch” in relation to a prior burglary both Mathias and the victim had been involved with, according to charging documents.

After punching the victim multiple times, the three men left in a black vehicle, the victim told police, according to the charging documents. The documents state that police observed bruising on the victim as well as marks and scrapes on the walls, according to the charging documents.

Police examined Mathias’s Facebook page where he allegedly wrote, “Out here bustin heads,” at 6:30 p.m. that same evening, according to charging documents, and later commenting on that same post, “They startin to look like bowlin puns the way they fallin out her.”

Mathias was charged and arrested on Thursday, Oct. 5, and then released on Saturday, Oct. 7, after posting a $25,000 bail, according to electronic court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Oct. 31 at 101 N. Court St., Westminster.

A voicemail left on the phone number listed for Mathias requesting a comment for this story was not returned by 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

