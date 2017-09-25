Maryland's Finest Fitness Challenge accepting registrations

The Maryland’s Finest Fitness Challenge is approaching on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the Maryland State Police (MSP) ask participants to register online to secure spots in the challenge.

Held at the MSP Training Academy, 6852 4th St., Sykesville, the challenge will consist of a 1 1/2-mile run, push-ups, burpees, sit-ups, squats and various other exercises. The course is designed by Maryland State Police fitness trainers and incorporates all facets of the MSP Functional Fitness Assessment Test, according to a news release from the MSP Office of Media Communications.

The top 200 finishers will receive a T-shirt to mark their accomplishment.

Representatives from the K-9 Unit, Aviation Command, the Forensic Sciences Division, and other units within MSP will be at the event to answer questions for those interested in pursuing a career with the department.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and must register. Some roads on the academy grounds will be closed on the day of the event. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. Registration and information are available at www.mdsp.org.

