Maryland FiRST radio comes online, but Carroll ahead of the curve

On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan helped celebrate the completion of the third phase of the Maryland First Responders Interoperable Radio System Team, or FiRST, a radio network that will eventually connect the entire state.

“This new statewide radio system allows all of Maryland’s public safety agencies to communicate more efficiently on the same system,” Colonel William Pallozzi, superintendent of the Maryland State Police said during a demonstration of the system in Annapolis.

The project began in 2012, the first two phases covering Kent County and most of the Eastern Shore in a seamless, 700 MHZ radio network connecting law enforcement, fire, state agencies and even federal agencies such as the DEA or Coast Guard. The final phases will cover Southern and Western Maryland, including Montgomery and Prince Georges counties, but the just completed third phase covers central Maryland counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Frederick and Carroll.

Carroll, however, isn’t actually using the Maryland FiRST network now that it’s available, according to Scott Campbell, director of the Carroll County Department of Public Safety, and that, he said, is a good thing.

“Several years ago we had initial contact from the folks spearheading the Md FiRST effort, they were very open about what their plans were,” he said. “We digested that information and we determined what we felt was in Carroll County’s best interest was to develop our own stand-alone radio system.”

In May of 2015, Carroll County switched on its own 800 MHZ digital radio network, according to Campbell. The $14.5 million system connected all county agencies, from Sheriff’s deputies to snow play drivers, in much of the same way the Maryland FiRST network will do on a statewide scale, but, he said, without being dependent on the FiRST infrastructure.

“We have a robust radio system; we operate off of 11 different sites,” Campbell said. “The beauty of it is somebody can be in Harney and talk clearly with somebody who is Sykesville or Mount Airy as if they are standing next to them.”

At the same time, Campbell noted, the Carroll County system is fully compatible with Maryland FiRST — in that, he said, most of the radio equipment in use can operate on both the 700 and 800 MHZ frequencies.

This means that while Carroll County was not waiting for the phase three completion of the Maryland FiRST project in order to gain any new capabilities, Campbell said, the FiRST network can now function as a robust backup to the Carroll County system, and vice versa.

“We have fully interoperable capabilities, but we are not using the Maryland FiRST infrastructure as our primary radio communications system,” he said. “Should the state have to operate on our system, we made sure that was possible. Should we need to operate on the state’s system, we have that capability.”

This type of interoperability, within the county and between county, regional and state agencies, is extremely important, according to Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees.

“Today, mutual aid among organizations like my office and other law enforcement agencies in the region is an absolute must,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for me to send deputies and my resources to different areas of the state at the request of other chiefs or sheriffs.”

As a former member of the Maryland State Police, DeWees said, the Maryland FiRST network is an even bigger deal for that state agency. With some many installations across the state, it’s not uncommon, he said, for a Western Maryland trooper to be sent to the Eastern Shore to assist during a natural disaster. Being able to communicate, with other troopers and local officials, once they get there is crucial.

“The same would happen here. If I had a natural disaster, I would be calling on the state police and other area resources to help me, and I would hope they would come with the ability to communicate,” DeWees said. “This really does open that up for them.”

CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. CAPTION The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration. The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health