Manchester man charged with assault of law enforcement, resisiting arrest

A Manchester man was arrested in relation to an alleged assault on law enforcement.

Jewels Adrian Kipp Brant Martin, 26, of the 3300 block of Locust St., was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree assault and assaulting a member of law enforcement in the Tuesday, Nov. 14, incident.

At about 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the 3300 block of Locust Drive in Manchester for the report of an overdose. While en route, the medic requested the deputy expedite the response because the patient was combative, according to the statement of probable cause.

At about 4:24 p.m., Manchester police Sgt. Christopher Seletzky called on scene and according to the statement, Seletzky advised over the radio he had been assaulted.

The deputy arrived on scene at about 4:27 p.m.

As the deputy approached the medic unit, he saw Seletzky standing face to face with Martin. Seletzky had his conducted electrical weapon in his hand, pointed at Martin, according to the statement.

The deputy saw Martin standing with both of his hands flailing in the air, and Seletzky informed Martin he was under arrest for assaulting him, according to the statement.

The deputy approached Martin from behind and ordered him to put his hands behind his back, to which Martin refused, according to the statement. The deputy told Martin to put his hands behind his back and not fight, and then grabbed Martin’s arms and attempted to put him in handcuffs, according to the statement.

The deputy cuffed Martin’s right wrist, but Martin attempted to “muscle” his left arm away from the deputy, according to the statement. Martin was eventually secured in handcuffs, though he protested and said had never assaulted the sergeant, according to the statement.

The deputy ordered Martin to head toward the car, which Martin refused to do, according to the statement, so the deputy pushed Martin toward the car, which he resisted by leaning back.

According to the statement of probable cause, Martin finally sat in the car, though he would not put his legs inside of it. The sergeant tried to put Martin’s feet in the car, according to the statement, and Martin then kicked the deputy and sergeant. Martin continued to resist arrest before finally complying, according to the statement.

Martin shouted multiple times from the back of the patrol car that medics were forcing his girlfriend onto the bed, and also shouted that he never hit the sergeant, just pushed him, according to the statement.

When Seletzky arrived on scene, according to the statement of probable cause, he attempted to hold the girlfriend’s legs down in the back of the medic unit because she was being combative with medics and had to be transported to Carroll Hospital. Seletsky had his back to the rear door of the medic unit and Martin jumped in behind him, according to the statement.

Martin then shoved Seletzky into the side of the medic unit, and attempted to get to his girlfriend and assault the medics, according to the statement. Seletzky put himself between Martin and the medics, and Martin shoved him.

Martin was charged and released on his own recognizance.

When reached by phone, Martin said he has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after he lost his wife in 2015: He’s been affected emotionally and mentally.

“I don’t exactly understand what happened yesterday,” he added.

