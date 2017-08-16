Man allegedly assaults sleeping minor in group attack

A Keymar man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a student at Silver Oak Academy.

Christian Ja’von Marsh, 18, of the 900 Block of Crouse Mill Road was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, the victim was awakened some time after 11 p.m. while he was sleeping in his dorm room at Silver Oak Academy.

He identified several suspects, including Marsh, who struck him all over. One struck him on the head with a dresser drawer and the resulting laceration later required stiches, according to the statement.

A Maryland State Police trooper responded to the incident and issued a warrant for Marsh’s arrest on Aug. 9, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 13.

CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. CAPTION The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration. The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter