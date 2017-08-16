Man allegedly assaults sleeping minor in group attack

A Keymar man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a student at Silver Oak Academy.
Christian Ja’von Marsh, 18, of the 900 Block of Crouse Mill Road was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, the victim was awakened some time after 11 p.m. while he was sleeping in his dorm room at Silver Oak Academy.
He identified several suspects, including Marsh, who struck him all over. One struck him on the head with a dresser drawer and the resulting laceration later required stiches, according to the statement.
A Maryland State Police trooper responded to the incident and issued a warrant for Marsh’s arrest on Aug. 9, according to the statement.
A court date is scheduled for Oct. 13.
410-857-3315