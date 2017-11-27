Brush fire ignites near Ridge Road in Marriottsville

Firefighters from Sykesville and West Friendship volunteer fire companies responded to a brush fire along Marriottsville Road 2 near Ridge Road on Monday afternoon.

The quarter-acre blaze started about 3:40 p.m. Monday, and was extinguished by 5 p.m. According to Sykesville volunteer fire company PIO Bill Rehkopf, about a dozen firefighters from the two companies were brought in to control the blaze.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office shut down the road for about an hour to allow firefighters to draw water from the creek across the road.

Courtesy Photo / Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department Firefighters from Sykesville and West Friendship volunteer fire companies fight a brush fire along Marriottsville Road 2 near Ridge Road on Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Sykesville and West Friendship volunteer fire companies fight a brush fire along Marriottsville Road 2 near Ridge Road on Monday afternoon. (Courtesy Photo / Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department)

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel