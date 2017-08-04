Westminster man allegedly assaults two women

A Westminster man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly assaulted two women.

Marcian Duval Coley Jr., 33, of the 500 block of Congressional Drive, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He is being held without bond after a Friday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Coley entered a verbal argument with the first woman, during which he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall in an incident on July 26.

The woman then left the room, but Coley followed and she grabbed a length of metal pipe to defend herself in case Coley became physical again, according to the statement. The second woman then entered the room and tried to separate the two. Coley slammed her to the ground, injuring her head and lip, according to the statement.

One officer from the Westminster Police Department responded to the scene, but could not locate Coley. A warrant was issued that day and served to Coley on Thursday.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 4.

