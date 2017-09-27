Manchster Police investigating 5 thefts from vehicles

Manchester has experienced five break-ins in the past two weeks, all involving theft from vehicles that had been left unlocked, according to a release from the Manchester Police Department.
Police are investigating the events as related and believe that the same person is involved in all of them, Chief John Hess said. The thefts occurred in the Hallie and Whispering Valley communities.
In most of the break-ins, change was stolen from the vehicles. Hess said one vehicle contained a computer and GPS that were not taken. In one of the incidents, however, a gun was taken from a vehicle, according to police.
Transporting a handgun improperly in a vehicle is a misdemeanor under Maryland criminal law. Hess said there are no charges pending in relation to this incident. He said any police department would be happy to provide information on proper storage and transportation of handguns.
To guard against further thefts, the Police Department said the best security is to leave exterior home lights on and lock all doors. And citizens are asked to call 911 if they see a suspicious person.
Those with information about suspects or possible related incidents can contact the Manchester Police Department at 410-239-6900 or email info@manchestermd.gov.
