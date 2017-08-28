Troopers to conduct holiday weekend sobriety checkpoint in Manchester

Maryland State Police troopers from the Westminster Barrack will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Manchester during the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, accompanied by law enforcement officers from other Carroll County agencies and the State Highway Administration.

This checkpoint will be conducted during the holiday weekend in order to educate the public on impaired driving laws as well as to identify and apprehend drivers under the influence, according to a news release from the state police.

“The Maryland State Police wishes all a safe and sober holiday weekend and reminds all citizens that if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, you should also plan on having a sober designated driver. We encourage everyone to obey all traffic laws to make our roads safer for everyone,” according to the release.

