Seeking gifts for Manchester children

The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department and the Tree of Friends Foundation ask residents to turn their generosity toward children in need this holiday season through their 13th annual holiday drive.

Six Giving Trees will be located around Manchester, decorated with ornaments containing a local child’s gender, age, and item they are in need of. The fire department asks the community to purchase one of the listed items and deliver it unwrapped to the fire department, 3209 Main St., Manchester between Nov. 24 and Dec. 15.

Volunteers will sort through the gifts and deliver them discreetly to parents of local children from Ebb Valley Elementary, Manchester Elementary, or North Carroll Middle schools.

“I’m grateful each year to witness the generosity of the community in order to help these children, hopefully making their holiday a little brighter,” Anna Greenwalt, Holiday Drive coordinator, said.

Giving trees are located at Brother’s Pizza,3321 Main St.; MJ’s Café and Baking Company ,2965 Manchester Rd.; Dutch Corner Restaurant, 3154 Main St., BB&T Bank, 3200 Main St.; the Manchester Fire Dept., 3209 Main St.; and the Tree of Friends Foundation, 3211 Main St..

Additional information is available at: www.manchestervfd.org or www.treeoffriends.org.

CAPTION Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Commissioner Steve Wantz meets constituents in Manchester on Nov. 13. Commissioner Steve Wantz meets constituents in Manchester on Nov. 13. CAPTION Clients at CHANGE, Inc. design a gingerbread hobbit house to enter in Human Services Programs of Carroll County's annual Gingerbread Village Festival fundraiser. Clients at CHANGE, Inc. design a gingerbread hobbit house to enter in Human Services Programs of Carroll County's annual Gingerbread Village Festival fundraiser. CAPTION Interview with Congressman Andy Harris Interview with Congressman Andy Harris CAPTION Bent, Wrapped and Hammered's Max Groft makes handcrafted jewelry and metal smiths in sterling silver, copper and brass. Bent, Wrapped and Hammered's Max Groft makes handcrafted jewelry and metal smiths in sterling silver, copper and brass.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter