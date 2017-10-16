Mudgett family bands together for American Cancer Society's Making Strides of Central MD's walk

The family of two-time breast cancer survivor Jean Mudgett banded together to walk at the eighth annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides of Central MD’s walk Sunday. The team, MudgettMagic, was one of 80 teams who participated in the Mount Airy event.

“If nobody ever did anything like this, I wouldn’t be alive today,” said Mudgett, of Sykesville. “I’m really happy to walk with my support system.”

According to Katelyn Mock, the American Cancer Society’s senior community manager, more than 900 people were scheduled to participate in Sunday’s walk. By the day of the walk, $85,000 had been raised to fight cancer. Mock said donations will be accepted until Dec. 31 in hopes of raising $135,000.

“The walk is not the end of our campaign, it’s a celebration of what we’ve accomplished so far,” Mock said. “Making Strides Against Cancer walks help fund the Society’s breast cancer research work each year. As of August, we’re currently funding nearly $60 million in breast cancer research grants. Thanks to dollars we raised, if you or someone you know is facing breast cancer and in need of help, the American Cancer Society is there to provide information, answers and emotional support.”

Mock said a $20 donation can help provide help and support to one person facing cancer. A $35 donation helps the American Cancer Society provide two free rides to and from treatment for someone facing cancer through the Society’s Road to Recovery program. The organization provided more than 5,300 rides to patients last year in Maryland.

Donations also provide free lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers, Mock said. The Hope Lodge in Baltimore provided 11,000 nights of free lodging last year. A $50 donation provides a cancer patient and their caregiver one night of free lodging. By giving a $100 donation, one woman can attend a Look Good Feel Better workshop to feel more empowered and confident with appearance-related side effects from treatment. More than 700 services were provided by this program in Maryland last year.

By the day of the walk, the Mudgett family had raised almost $2,000 through online pledges and by selling pink Mudgett’s Auto Body T-shirts.

Mudgett’s daughter, Amy Mudgett, of Westminster, joined her mother for the walk.

“Mom’s a tough cookie,” Amy Mudgett said. “She’s doing really good now. She always stays positive and doesn’t let it get her down. She always keeps moving.”

Gina Mudgett, of Westminster, another daughter, said she was excited to “come together as a family for the cause.”

“We want to show her that we’re there for her,” Gina Mudgett said. “It’s a celebration of how strong she is and I think it shows her how many people she has around her that love and support her.”

To donate to the Mudgett family’s team, visit http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/?fr_id=84841&pg=team&team_id=2258435.

