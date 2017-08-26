Westminster nonprofit presents on telemedicine, smart home tech

Imagine an assisted-living facility that can monitor its residents and send an alert immediately if they experience a medical problem. Technology like this is the goal of the Smart Home Project from the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory, or MAGIC.

A team from the local nonprofit will bring Westminster innovation to the global stage on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28-29. The Global Cities Teams Challenge in Washington, D.C., is a two-day expo focused on the technology in smart cities and communities.

Launched about a year ago, the Smart Home Project focuses on telemedicine, which includes medical monitoring and remote communication with medical professionals.

Currently, MAGIC is prototyping some of the technology in residences for adults with disabilities through a partnership with Target Community and Educational Services of Maryland.

Imagine, for example, a person who has a hard time traveling because of a medical condition. With telemedicine technology, they may be able to communicate with a medical professional by video. The medical professional could then use data collected by the smart home, like temperature, heart rate and environmental data, to aid diagnosis.

Amy Rupp, executive director of MAGIC, said the goal is to decrease emergency room visits and unplanned doctor visits for smart home residents.

A four-person team will present this technology at the GCTC expo. Rupp said their group will be one of the only ones presenting on smart technology in the home. Most other presenters will focus on larger-scale smart communities. MAGIC hopes to emphasize how much collaboration goes into their Smart Home Project and connect with other innovators from around the world.

Rupp will be accompanied by Dr. Robert Wack, president of the MAGIC board of directors; George Perkins, treasurer of the the board; and Sonya Hand, from Skayl, a Westminster-based systems integration technology company that is a primary partner in the Smart Home Project.

Skayl takes the data that comes in from all different sources in the smart home and puts it in a form that is comparable and analyzable.

Wack will lead the presentation at GCTC, focusing on the present and future of the Smart Home Project.

He said he hopes participating in the expo will bring more attention to Westminster. “The great thing about this [expo] is that it’s all across the world,” he said.

He wants to promote the town’s potential as a hub for technology-based businesses, citing the fiber network internet and the services that MAGIC provides for technology innovators. “MAGIC’s whole focus is economic development,” he said.

For more information on MAGIC, visit www.magicinc.org/techincubation.

