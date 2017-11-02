Jury finds 18-year-old guilty of reckless endangerment

An 18-year-old from Hampstead faces up to five years in jail for kicking a 17-year-old in the face back in March, after a Carroll County jury on Wednesday, Nov. 1, found him guilty of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Sean Austin Lyba, of the 4100 block of Fallow Drive, was serving a sentence on home detention for kidnapping at the time of the incident. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14 before Circuit Court Judge Fred Hecker. Lyba faces up to five years for a charge of reckless endangerment and 60 days for disorderly conduct.

On March 21, a Baltimore County Police Department sergeant was driving to his Hampstead home when he saw a physical altercation between three males in his neighbor’s front yard, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office announcing the verdict.

The off-duty officer testified at trial that he approached to investigate and saw Lyba wind up in a “soccer type” kick and kick the victim in the face while he was being held in a choke hold on the ground by another older male, according to the release. Testimony also revealed that Lyba brandished a dumbbell as a weapon during the altercation.

According to charging documents filed at the time of Lyba’s arrest, Lyba and the 17-year-old male had gotten into a feud on Twitter and that Lyba wanted him to come over and fight, so the teen did.

Less than two weeks prior to the incident, Lyba was sentenced to 10 years, fully suspended, and one year of pretrial services with a home detention bracelet, for one count of conspiracy to kidnap from an August 2016 incident, according to electronic court records.

In that indictment, Lyba drove a vehicle on Aug. 16, 2016, while another man, Monroe Merrell, held a woman at knifepoint and forced her into the car. A third man in the car told Lyba to turn around after the woman said she had an unattended child in a vehicle back where she had been taken. Lyba did, and the woman fled and ran into a house, and police were contacted.

Merrell and Lyba were later identified as suspects and arrested. Monroe was found guilty of kidnapping in February and sentenced to 20 years with 15 suspended.