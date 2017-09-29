Wella Crafts popularizes crochet work

A selection of Carroll County artists will open their studio doors to the public this December as part of the 11th annual Studio Arts Tour. To help commemorate the event, now entering its second decade, the Times is featuring profiles of participating artists biweekly in Life and Times.

When thinking of crochet work, many people’s minds flash to warm hats, mittens and scarves, but for Trista Fedoruk who creates fiber art with Wella Crafts, crochet can be used to create figurines, animal life and even entire landscapes and vistas.

Fedoruk said she crochets nearly every day, and first began working with fiber art when she was just 8 years old. She said she started by creating afghans and small functional pieces treating the art form mostly as a hobby. It wasn’t until she turned 20 and began experimenting with new techniques and creating her own patterns that she said she really began to embrace the art form.

Today, she creates work in the amigurumi style, a Japanese form of crocheting or knitting small yarn creatures. She said it was after creating her first amigurumi piece that she began investigating other new techniques in crocheting. She then decided to create a figure of one of her husband’s favorite video game characters for her next big project.

“It took quite a bit of engineering to make it look like the character,” Fedoruk said. “Once I figured it out, I realized this is definitely something cool.”

She said the process of designing a new piece is similar to the way a 2-D artist works, as she sketches out lines and figures out where the shadows will land on the final project.

“I think I know in my head the certain amount of stitches that are in this shape, or I know what you need to do in order to make the curves work,” Fedoruk said. “I then work through the pattern and write down the stitches if I’m successful.”

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Using a crochet hook and yarn Trista Fedoruk makes a children's toy Using a crochet hook and yarn Trista Fedoruk makes a children's toy (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Fedoruk’s work isn’t limited to functional pieces and small figurines. She currently has a large freeform crochet hanging at the Carroll County Arts Council’s Member’s Show. The piece is a wall-hanging picture of a meadow.

“I’d say that’s my proudest accomplishment,” Fedoruk said. “It stretched my abilities further than I’ve ever done. It’s a little more challenging with no pattern to work with.”

She said she finds the process soothing, but is also always excited to see the final project. Crocheting, she said, takes on the form of stress relief while working on it, and it becomes thrilling as the pieces start coming together. Inspirations, she said, come largely from nature and her infant son.

“Since he’s been born, I’ve been thinking a lot more along the lines of toddler and baby-type items,” Fedoruk said. “I’ve been working on mobiles for him.”

There are a few ideas Fedoruk said she has dreams of completing one day, including an intricate amigurumi dragon with realistic scales and a freeform wall hang of an underwater ocean-style scene featuring a rainbow of colors.

Fedoruk said she looks forward to the Artist Tour every year both as a chance to show off her work but also as a chance to see what other local creators are making. She said it’s exciting to see people take an interest in crochet.

“Sometimes they’re like, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t know you could make something like that with crochet!’” Fedoruk said. “With a basic stitch, you can make just about anything.”

Studio Artist Tour

Future artists in the series include Kelsey Wailes, Laura Fedoruk, Laura Koenig, Laura Wailes, Joyce Schaum, Max Groff and Elisa Dasher.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel