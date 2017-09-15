Teri Koenig spreads word about china and ceramic work

A selection of Carroll County artists will open their studio doors to the public this December as part of the 11th annual Studio Arts Tour. To help commemorate the event, now entering its second decade, the Times will feature profiles of participating artists biweekly in Life and Times.

When she was in the third grade, artist Teri Koenig made her first visit to a ceramic shop in Randallstown. This visit would change the direction of her life.

Today, she creates ceramic, clay work, glass painting and more at Rosebud Studios in Sykesville, founded in 1983. There she also teaches techniques and lessons about painting on porcelain and fine china in class, individual and party settings.

Though the art of ceramics and fine china grabbed her interest early on, Koenig said she’s never been tempted to stray from the path.

“In our art, they are constantly coming out with new products and new techniques,” Koenig said. “Every time I fire things in the kiln, it comes out as a surprise. You never know what’s going to happen and there are so many different things to learn that you never get tired of it.”

She said china painters are, in heart, experimenters, always trying out new methods and products to create the perfect final piece. She said the joy of art comes from the act of creation, not the final project.

One of the most exciting factors of working in ceramics is the kiln itself. Koenig said you can never be sure that what comes out of the film will be the same as what you put in.

One of the biggest disasters from the firing process, she said, was a time she was creating a number of ceramic tiles. The kiln got stuck and eventually became so hot that it melted all of the pieces into a single large pile.

“I’m probably lucky I didn’t burn the house down,” Koenig said. “It was awful. The thing was just glowing out there.”

Even her favorite pieces have been touched by the kiln’s sometimes dangerous heat.

“I did a punch bowl once, that probably took over a year to do,” Koenig said. “I did over 30 firings and it had about $500 worth of gold in it. During the last fire, the punch bowl actually cracked. After all that, my best piece has a crack in it.”

Koenig said these imperfections are what draws her to the art form, though.

She said she begins each piece knowing what she wants the final product to look like. One of her biggest inspirations for her painting work is the natural world, looking to her flower garden to inspire shapes, colors and depictions of plant-life.

This is Koenig’s second year participating in the studio artist tour. She said she loves having the opportunity to talk with people about her work.

“China painting is not as popular as other forms of art, so those of us who are still painting are trying to keep it alive,” Koenig said. “If I inspire someone to take up china painting, then I’ve done good. I’ve reached a goal. I just want to let the world know this is something people do.”

Studio Artist Tour

In two weeks we will profile artist Trista Fedoruk.

Future artists in the series include Kelsey Wailes, Laura Fedoruk, Laura Koenig, Laura Wailes, Joyce Schaum, Max Groff and Elisa Dasher.

CAPTION Teri Koenig creates ceramic, clay work, glass painting and more at Rosebud Studios in Sykesville, founded in 1983. (Ken Koons / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Sharon Schaeffer creates an egg basket in her Westminster studio. (Ken Koons / Carroll County Times)

