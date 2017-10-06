Carroll features a panoply of pumpkin picking places

Now that turnips are no longer the Jack O’Lantern medium of choice for the dedicated Halloween fiend, local pumpkin patches see an uptick in customers each October.

To help prevent you from going out of your gourd on the search for the prime pumpkin, we’ve collected Carroll’s pumpkin patches which allow you to act out your best Linus Van Pelt and select a great pumpkin.

Baugher's Orchards and Farm

1015 Baugher Road, Westminster, 410-848-5541

Baugher’s will host their Fall Harvest Festival every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features pumpkin picking at the pick-your-own-pumpkin patch, hayrides, a petting zoo, pony rides, a pumpkin bounce, make-your-own-scarecrows and face painting. The event will also feature food including pit beef, ham and burgers, kettle corn, homemade baked goods, ice cream, apple treats and homemade fudge. Hayrides to the pumpkin patch are $2 per person. Pumpkins are 49 cents per pound.

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Westminster, Md -- 9/20/11 --Pumpkins sit in large wooden crates outside Baugher's Fruit Market. Westminster, Md -- 9/20/11 --Pumpkins sit in large wooden crates outside Baugher's Fruit Market. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Gaver Farm

5501 Detrick Road, Mount Airy, 301-865-3515

Gaver Farm’s Harvest Mania runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day in October, and features more than 55 farm attractions and animals for families to enjoy in addition to the pumpkin picking. Admission to the festival is $7.75 per person on weekdays and $11 per person on weekends, with children 2 and younger admitted for free. Admission includes a free hayride, pick your own pumpkins and apples, entrance to the corn maze, and activities including playgrounds, duck races, photo centers and more.

Local Homestead Products

2425 Marston Road, New Windsor, 410-635-2011

This is the third year for Local Homestead Products’ annual pick-your-own-pumpkin-patch. They charge $7 for a hayride to the patch and a pumpkin, with the cost for just the hayride coming to $5. Leashed dogs are admitted. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 5. They will also feature a corn maze every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month. Corn maze admission is $6 per person, with money being raised donated to the Boys & Girls Club.

Rock Hill Orchard

28600 Ridge Road, Mount Airy, 301-831-7427

Pumpkin picking runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a free wagon ride through the cow pasture. Pumpkins, both pre-picked and pick-you-own are 59 cents per pound. Corn mazes will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In addition to picking and mazes, the orchard features a pumpkin cannon firing pumpkins at 11 a.m.

Sewell’s Christmas Tree Farm

400 Harney Road, Taneytown,410-756-4397

Each weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. visitors can pick their own pumpkins, ride down the giant pumpkin slide participate in a scavenger hunt as well as both corn and sunflower mazes. This year they will feature a giant pumpkin play for for children.

Showvaker's Quality Evergreens

2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, 410-374-1499

The Cornfusion corn maze at Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens also features pumpkin picking for those looking to pick up this year’s Jack O’Lantern. For $11, families can purchase a wristband to participate in the maze, pedal-go cars, obstacle course, straw jump barnyard zoo and hay ride. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays, also features a flashlight maze from 7 to 10 p.m., a corn cannon for $1 per shot and pony rides. Pumpkins are 50 cents per pound.

Boerner’s Pumpkin Patch

1686 Garrett Road, Manchester, 410-374-2913

For those who want to follow their own schedule on pumpkin picking, Boerner’s pumpkin patch is featuring a self-serve, pick-your-own pumpkin patch for $5 per pumpkin. The patch will also feature a stand with gourds, corn, ornamental pumpkins, mums and more priced by the piece.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel