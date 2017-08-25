New community nurse liaison for Fairhaven and Copper Ridge

Integrace, announced last week that Karen Moiles, R.N. has been hired as Community Nurse Liaison for the Fairhaven and Copper Ridge communities in Sykesville. In this role, she will foster relationships and communications with local hospitals and other referral sources to ensure the best possible experience for guests transitioning from a hospital setting to Integrace Fairhaven and Integrace Copper Ridge.

Moiles possesses more than 30 years of clinical experience across multiple healthcare settings. Most recently, she was the community nurse liaison for the University of Maryland Medical System. She has also held previous positions at Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Genesis HealthCare.

Integrace Fairhaven is a not-for-profit life plan community that affords residents a lifestyle of flexibility and choice to live life on their own terms. Fairhaven offers independent living options in its villas, cottages and apartment homes, as well as a continuum of supportive living services, including assisted living, outpatient and short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing.

Integrace Copper Ridge is a nationally-recognized innovator in dementia support. Providing a comprehensive suite of services — including assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and care partner education — Copper Ridge supports families and engages loved ones in fulfilling ways every day.

For more information about Integrace, visit Integrace.org.