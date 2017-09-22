Setting the record straight on the ever-changing history of New Windsor

For more than a century, the history of New Windsor shared by historical societies, newspapers and community members could be traced to the writings of Frank J. Devilbiss, who published an official account of the town’s founding in the Carroll Record in 1895.

There’s only one problem with Devilbiss’ account.

It’s wrong.

Bryce Workman, a member of New Windsor Heritage, said he had been digging through primary sources about the town’s early days when he started coming across facts and figures that didn’t add up.

“As I started comparing one with another, it dawned on me that a lot of these facts started as folklore. Not all of it was right,” Workman said. “When I started, I was going along with what everybody said. I figured they knew more than I do. It wasn’t until I started finding different facts and dates that I started to question things.”

In 1795, town founder Isaac Atlee purchased between 150 to 200 acres and laid out the town of New Windsor into 28 lots. According to the Devilbiss history, he then founded a tavern at the crossroads between a military road that led to Buffalo, New York and Monocacy Road.

According to Frank Batavick, author of “Time’s Crossroads: The History of New Windsor, MD” — a new book which aims to correct the historical record of the past — there are several factual and logical errors in this telling of the town’s founding.

Submitted Photo Guests play "dress up" at the Dielman Inn in New Windsor. Guests play "dress up" at the Dielman Inn in New Windsor. (Submitted Photo)

Buffalo Road, the path that many claimed led to Buffalo, New York, predates the northern city’s establishment as a military post by decades. He said at the time of the founding of New Windsor, Buffalo had only a handful of residents, and discussions to making it a military post wouldn’t begin until after the War of 1812.

“There were Buffalo Roads all over the area,” Batavick said. “They were named after the buffalo trails in the area, not for the city.”

Another problem with the telling is Monocacy Road doesn’t intersect with Buffalo Road, which instead crosses with a spur of the main road coming from Baltimore, through New Windsor before finally feeding into the actual Monocacy Road north of the town.

In addition to the geographic inconsistencies, it turns out that Atlee had never founded a tavern at all.

“We now know the first tavern was owned by somebody else,” Batavick said “Somebody sent us a ledger book kept by the guy who owned the tavern. We know for a fact that he purchased the lot from Isaac Atlee. There’s no way if he was a tavern owner that he’d sell a lot to someone to open up the first tavern.”

Four men are pictured in New Windsor circa 1880. Four men are pictured in New Windsor circa 1880.

Batavick said the reason these misconceptions have persisted for so long is that Devilbiss was the first to write down a full history of the town, and all subsequent historians used his account as a springboard for their own work.

During his time with New Windsor Heritage, Batavick said he regrettably reproduced these errors in an educational slide tape as well as a documentary film which won an Emmy award at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter.

Batavick said it was shocking as information came in that suggested the Devilbiss account wasn’t entirely accurate. He said he knew he wanted to be a part of an effort to correct the historical record.

“I felt like I had been complicit in spreading wrong information,” Batavick said. “So when the opportunity to do this book came about, I was eager to help set the story straight.”

CAPTION Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Sights and Sounds of the Westminster Fallfest parade Sights and Sounds of the Westminster Fallfest parade CAPTION Free State IPA for Beer Week Free State IPA for Beer Week CAPTION Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout CAPTION The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel