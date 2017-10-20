Brightview Westminster Ridge raises money for Alzheimer's Association

Brightview Westminster Ridge, located at 505 High Acre Drive in Westminster, raised more than $1,500 during Lunch with a Cause on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Area businesses and professionals enjoyed delicious chef-prepared, carry-out lunches. Each meal was a minimum donation of $5 and all of the proceeds benefited the Alzheimer's Association. Over 200 lunches were served during the event.

“The support from the community has been unbelievable,” said Cindy Martin, community sales director. “We are thrilled to make this donation to such an important cause.”

Participant Fran Hipsley, Financial Aid Associate for Carroll Community College, stated in an email: “The food was fabulous and it really brought us all together for a great cause. … People opened up about parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles who had lost their lives to this terrible disease. For a few moments, we all found a common ground and were happy to remember those we loved.”

In 2017, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Brightview Westminster Ridge features Independent Living, Assisted Living, and a specialized program and environment for people living with dementia or other forms of memory impairment, known as Wellspring Village. For more information about Brightview Westminster Ridge or Lunch with a Cause, contact Cindy or Nicole at 410-871-2225.