Kelsey Wailes creates art based on her passions

A selection of Carroll County artists will open their studio doors to the public this December as part of the 11th annual Studio Arts Tour. To help commemorate the event, now entering its second decade, the Times has been featuring profiles of participating artists every other week in Life and Times.

Artist Kelsey Wailes refuses to be pigeonholed into a single medium of work, with her art ranging from fine-art paintings, to sculptures to toy making, printmaking and comic art. But throughout her work there is one consistency, a passion for the things she loves.

“If there’s something squishy in front of me, I’ll squish it into something,” Wailes said. “If there’s a napkin or a scrap of paper, I’ll start drawing on it. I just make art out of whatever’s handy.”

Wailes’ work is like a guidebook to her interests, from fan art for properties like “Mad Max” and “Doctor Who,” to “Tiny Ugly Pokemon” figurines to ornaments based on unique animals from the real world.

“I enjoy making something I’m personally really geeky about,” Wailes said. “The things based on nerdy things continue to be fun and pay the bills and then I can also make my pieces about cool, weird and rare animals.”

Wailes said though she doesn’t have a degree in science, it has always been a passion for her. She said when creating these animal ornaments, she makes sure to include aspects that experts would recognize as uniquely belonging to them.

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Kelsey Wailes kneads polymer clay her studio near Taneytown. Kelsey Wailes kneads polymer clay her studio near Taneytown. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

“There are aspects that are unrealistic in my work, but with the stuff that counts, I make sure to include that,” Wailes said. “Tapirs are really popular. They’re related to rhinos and horses and the babies look like brown watermelons. They’ve got four toes on their front feet and three toes on their back feet. I always make sure to include that for the nerdy individuals who are going to be looking for that.”

Wailes said creating has been a lifelong passion for her. As a child, she said, she was constantly creating with whatever art supplies her parent had laying around.

“I didn’t grow up with internet or video games, so if you were bored it was either read a book or make something,” Wailes said. “My parents made sure to always have crayons and markers around for me to mess around with.”

Wailes said it’s been interesting looking at the ways her art has changed over the years. She said she likes bringing out her clay animal sculptures of just a few years ago to see the ways her sculpting and painting techniques have evolved.

This is Wailes first year participating in the Studio Artist Tour, and she said she loves the opportunity to show her work off to people firsthand. At the tour she will be selling pieces from toys and books for small children to portraits and fine art paintings for collectors. In addition, she will sell copies of her self-published book “Stompadon,” about a giant blue monster, Stompadon, who has to protect his family from the Grumpasaurus. Wailes has also created Stompadon plushies and coloring books.

Wailes said she’s proud of the work she’s created, but just loves that act of creation as well.

“It’s fun to make, otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it,” Wailes said. “I just like all aspects of art. I couldn’t stop myself if I tried.”

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times A Kelsey Wailes polymer clay piggy bank. A Kelsey Wailes polymer clay piggy bank. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

