Woven basket artist Joyce Schaum likes the structure, symmetry of her medium

A selection of Carroll County artists will open their studio doors to the public this December as part of the 11th annual Studio Arts Tour. To help commemorate the event, now entering its second decade, the Times is featuring profiles of participating artists biweekly in Life and Times.

Before shifting her focus to basketry, artist Joyce Schaum started her artistic career doing stained glass work. However, when she became pregnant, she said, she knew she had to find a new artistic outlet to avoid the possibility of lead contamination.

After exploring her options, Schaum said she discovered a course in basket-weaving. Soon, she took up the art that would become her life’s work. Within two years Schaum was teaching classes that she had previously taken, and began working full-time creating baskets and traveling to shows.

“I started seeking out other basket educators in order to learn certain techniques,” Schaum said. “I was drawn to certain patterns and colors, and basically, that’s where I focused.”

During her 15 years as a full-time basket weaver, Schaum said she traveled the region to various craft shows selling her pieces, inspired by the designs and techniques of Native American, Shaker and New England basket makers. Her work has been displayed at the Smithsonian Craft Show, Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show, Cherry Creek Art Festival, Renwick Gallery and National Gallery of Art.

Schaum said basket making appeals to her internal sense of order.

“I’m a really structured person and I’m drawn to the symmetrical designs. Some people like to do really wild pieces of work, but I like mine structured,” Schaum said. “I like figuring out the patterns. By the time I could do stained glass again, I found I was addicted to baskets.”

She said she’s experimented with other kinds of basket weaving including sweetgrass coil baskets and splint baskets. She said in the past she found she didn’t have the patience for coiled baskets, which can take a long time to create, but today is interested in experimenting with these forms she is not as familiar with.

Today, Schaum creates baskets part time, after developing Carpal tunnel syndrome from her work. She said she had it for seven years before finally having surgery. She says today she has no pain while creating baskets, but can’t return to making them full time.

One of the positive aspects of slowing down her basket production, she said, is the reintroduction of joy in the process of creation.

“I enjoy working with my hands,” Schaum said. “When I was doing this full time, I really had to bust my butt, because no basket maker is going to be rich, so you had to produce. Now I get to enjoy the process and focus on that. It’s more like therapy than before.”

Each year, Schaum teaches basketry at Common Ground on the Hill as well as private classes for those who want more in-depth lessons. She said Common Ground has become something of a basket family, as students return year after year to deepen their knowledge.

Schaum has also participated in the studio artist tour since the initial launch in the 1980s. She said she loves having the opportunity to interact with people who enjoy her work.

“Every medium has its own temperament of customer,” Schaum said. “Pottery and basket customers tend to be down to Earth and easy to talk to and easy to be around. The studio tour is a chance to celebrate the artwork while also celebrating the customers.”

