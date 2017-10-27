Elisa Dasher creates functional pottery at Honeysuckle Farms

A selection of Carroll County artists will open their studio doors to the public this December as part of the 11th annual Studio Arts Tour. To help commemorate the event, now entering its second decade, the Times is featuring profiles of participating artists biweekly in Life and Times.

Every year as potter Elisa Dasher attends craft shows and meets with people who have purchased her work in the past, she said she has just a single question for her patrons.

“’Do you use it?’” Dasher asks. “If they say no and it’s just sitting on the shelf and they like looking at it, I sigh because my work is supposed to be touched and handled. I want my work to be used.”

Dasher, who creates her work at Honeysuckle Farms in Keymar, said she considers herself more of a crafter than an artist, creating functional work that is designed to be used and abused. Dasher said she is a functional person, a no-bells-and-whistles kind of woman who brings that sense to her creations, from mugs to pots to vases.

“I’m a craftsperson at heart,” Dasher said. “I work in a factory, it’s just a factory that I work in on my own.”

Dasher said she began working with clay in 1988 after her children were born and she became a stay-at-home mother. In her heyday, she said, she would travel Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia doing up to 22 craft shows per year, though now she’s scaled back to about 13 a year. She said her love of pottery came as an extension of her interest in old-time crafts, and has led her to doing shows at historic displays and reenactments, creating historic — though lead-free – pottery in the style of the era of the French and Indian War.

“I like to take my small wheel out in 18th century dress and spin pots,” Dasher said. “People come through and there’s always a kid who is so interested that parents can’t get them to leave from watching the potter’s wheel. It’s an amazing thing to see that in this day something as simple as pottery can still capture their interest.”

According to Dasher, her interest in history was fed from an early age by her father who was a history major. While growing up, she said, they visited a number of Civil War battlefields and museums learning about the way things were created back then.

“I’ve always been one of those people who felt they were born 100 years too late,” Dasher said. “I have a very strong farm background that’s fed into that.”

Dasher said much of her work both as a crafter as well as someone who raises animals relates to starting a project from scratch and ending up with a final project. She said it’s incredibly satisfying to see a sheep grow up and produce wool, just as it’s satisfying to take clay from the ground and end up with a baked product.

“I like the way the clay smells when it comes out of the ground; I like the throwing of the piece,” Dasher said. “My least favorite part is the glazing, because that’s more mundane, but then you reach the part where you’re dealing with customers, and that becomes a joy again.”

Each year, Dasher said she gets the opportunity to interact with repeat customers, who are growing into a network of friends. Because of the joy it brings her, Dasher said she can’t imagine herself doing anything else with her time.

“I could not work on a computer. What I enjoy is at the end of the day looking into the studio and seeing all of the pieces I’ve done that day lined up like little soldiers waiting to go into the kiln,” Dasher said. “I look at that and think ‘this is what I’ve accomplished today,’ and hopefully it will be on this Earth for another two decades.”

Future Artists

Future artists in the series will include Laura Wailes and Kelsey Wailes.

CAPTION Elisa Dasher makes stoneware at Honeysuckle Pottery near Keymay.

