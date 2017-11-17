Prepare for the holidays with this roundup of seasonal celebrations in Carroll

It may not yet be Thanksgiving, but it’s never too early to start planning your holiday schedule. To help you prepare for the onslaught of seasonal events coming our way, we’ve created a guide to some of the biggest holiday celebrations in the county over the next month.

Nov. 19 through 26

The Gingerbread Village Festival

The Human Services Programs of Carroll County, Inc. will host their annual holiday fundraiser at Winchester Exchange, 79 E. Main St., Westminster from Friday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 25. Check out a set of elaborately designed gingerbread houses from members of the Carroll County community.

Westminster Toy Train Show

Come see Carroll’s largest operating train display and purchase pieces for your own set at this show, which opens Sunday Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County Agriculture Center’s Shipley Arena, 706 Agriculture Center Drive. The event features 100 tables of toy trains and related items for sale. Admission is $5 and free for children younger than 12.

Carroll County Festival of Trees

Each year The Shepherd’s Staff hosts this fundraiser auctioning of a collection of uniquely decorated trees. The festival has undergone some changes this year, held only from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 and on display at John Street Quarters, 28 John St. Westminster. More than 30 trees will be on display and silently auctioned off during the event. Come check out the designs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

Festival of Wreaths

The Carroll County Arts Council’s Festival of Wreaths is celebrating its 20th year at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster. The event features more than 150 wreaths and pieces of holiday art created by members of the community and auctioned off. The event is one of the council’s largest annual fundraisers. The event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 2.

Miracle on Main Street

Westminster’s annual holiday celebration returns to Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 25 with the Jingle Bell Run, at 4:45 p.m., electric holiday parade at 5 p.m. followed by the tree lighting ceremony, a performance by the Westminster Municipal Band and Santa’s Treat celebration at the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

McDaniel Holiday Light Show

McDaniel is introducing a new holiday light show starting Saturday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. The drive-through display is synchronized to music. The display will be available to the public nightly throughout the holiday season.

Nov. 27 through Dec. 3

Sounds of the Season

The Westminster Municipal Band will host their free annual holiday concert for the fifth year at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

“Sing We Now of Christmas”

The Carroll Singers will perform some classic and alternative renditions of Christmas classics at their annual concert held 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster. Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for students and are available at the Carroll Arts Center, Coffey Music, Menchey Music, and from Carroll Singers members. For more information, call 410-848-5581.

Taneytown Holiday of Trees, Wreaths and Centerpieces

Vote and bid on your favorite holiday decorations at this annual celebration, supporting the Taneytown Heritage and History Museum. The event is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Sundays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15 at New Windsor State Bank, 222 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown. The event will also be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Motown and More

Each year, the performers of Motown and More return to Carroll to bring the soulful sounds of the holiday for their annual performance. The singers perform the best Christmas songs as recorded by The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Nat King Cole and more. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. For tickets or more information, visit www.carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.

Walt Michael and Co. String Band Holiday Concert

Enjoy holiday music in the old style as hammered-dulcimer player Walt Michael takes the stage with a crew of old-time and bluegrass musicians. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster, and tickets are $25 general admission and $22 for seniors older than 64 and students. Tickets are available at www.carrollartscenter.org.

Merry Christmas at Millard Cooper Park

Sykesville will be home to their fifth annual Christmas celebration which features pony rides, a petting zoo, moon bounce, face painting, balloon animals, games, free food and a chance to win gift cards. The event is being held by Friendship Baptist Church at noon, Sunday, Dec. 3.

Dec. 4 through 10

A Celtic Christmas

Irish musicians Laura Bryne, Jim Eagan and Patrick Egan will take the stage at Baldwin’s Station, 7618 Main St., Sykesville, at 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7 for this special Celtic Christmas concert. The performance will feature Irish and world Christmas tunes performed on the flute, fiddle and guitar. Tickets are $22 and reservations can be made at 410-795-1041.

Handel’s “Messiah” Sing Along

Join the community in singing George Frideric Handel’s classic composition “Messiah” at the Church of the Ascension, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 in the church’s Holy Cross Hall, 23 N. Court St., Westminster. The singalong is followed by a turkey dinner, which is $10 for adults and $6 for children from 4 to 8. For more information, call 410-848-3251.

“Saved, Healed, Delivered!” Gospel Choir Concert

The McDaniel College Gospel Choir, directed by Shelley Ensor, will perform a mixture of spirituals as well as traditional and contemporary gospel music at this free concert starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at WMC Alumni Hall, McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster.

