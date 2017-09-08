Fall into fall festivals

As the air starts to get crisper, the first leaves start changing into their autumnal hues and pumpkin spice starts to line the shelves, Carroll organizations are putting the final touches on the first wave of fall festivals and events. To help you plan out a seasonal September, the Times has gathered this list of autumn-themed celebrations over the next month.

FallFest

Carroll’s biggest celebration of autumn is Westminster’s annual FallFest, which takes over Westminster City Park for a long weekend each year. The event features a lineup of rides, food, live music, arts and crafts vendors and more. This year, they will feature miniature golf, a corn maze, barnyard games and the annual build-a-scarecrow zone and bingo. In addition to the family fun, the festival will also feature a Beer and Wine Garden for those 21 and older.

Throughout the event, local groups will perform including those from Project C Studios, Maryland Allstars Athletics, Carroll Gymnastics and more.

The event expands beyond the park and onto Main Street Friday night for the annual Midnight Madness sale and celebration. During Midnight Madness, Downtown Westminster’s shops stay open late, as shoppers are invited to peruse the sales and deals from 6 p.m. to midnight. Families are also invited to participate in a new scavenger hunt, where participants must solve a series of puzzles and clues that show off Westminster in a new light. If that sounds a little too tiring, the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., will host a free screening of “Three Stooges” shorts from 7 to 10 p.m. Following the shorts, head over to Locust Lane for a screening of the 1980 Disney film “Midnight Madness,” the company’s second-ever PG film and the debut film of Michael J. Fox.

Fall Equinox

White Rose Farm in Taneytown is hosting a celebration of the true start of fall immediately after the equinox. The celebration takes place 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the farm, 5009 Teeter Road. The event will begin with a performance of the Grimm’s fairy tale “The Crystal Ball” by the Beech Tree Puppets. Farm Circle members are invited to a fire circle and potluck meal following the performance. Tickets for the puppet show are $10 for adults, $7 for children and $30 for families. Register at www.whiterosefarm.com.

Piney Run Apple Festival

Apple-fans better get their corers ready for the annual Piney Run Apple Festival, held at Piney Run Park, 30 Martz Road. The event features a wide selection of apple products from pies to ciders as well as scarecrow-making, hayrides, music and live entertainment. The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m. For those who aren’t down with the apples, the park’s nature center will also be open for visitation.

Corn Mazes

Starting Sept. 8 and running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gaver Farm, 5501 Detrick Road, Mount Airy will host a Fall Fun Festival. Each day, the farm will feature more than 45 attractions including playgrounds, duck races, a Cow Train as well as pick-your-own pumpkins and apples. The farm will also host an original corn maze. Admission to the Fall Fun Festival is $7.75 on weekdays and $11 on weekends. Children 2 and younger are free.

One of the county’s major corn mazes is the annual Cornfusion Maze at 2020 Garrett Road, Manchester. This year’s Robin Hood-themed maze opens to the public Sept. 16, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through November 5th. Following the end of the daylight mazes is the nighttime flashlight maze which runs each Friday and Saturday 7 to 10 p.m. with the last maze entrance held 45 minutes before closing. Tickets are $11, with children 2 and younger free. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Other events include pedal race cars, apple cannons, face painting, an obstacle course and more.

For a charity-based corn maze, hit up the Local Homestead Products Benefit Corn Maze, supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster. This is the first year the two have partnered for a fundraising corn maze, and throughout the season, they will host special events, including Doggie Days where leashed dogs can traverse the maze with their owners on Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1, Glow Night on Oct. 14 where you can go through the maze in the dark with a flashlight and glow stick and a Fall Festival on Oct. 21 and 22. The maze is open noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, each weekend between Sept. 30 and Nov. 5. Admission is $6 per person and children younger than 3 are free. $1 from every sale will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club.

The Carroll County Agriculture Center’s corn maze, 706 Agriculture Center Drive, Westminster, gets its start on Oct. 6 and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 12. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children and children younger than 3 are free.

