Daylight saving time had contentious history in Carroll County

Weekend lovers will have an extra hour to themselves this Sunday, as daylight saving time comes to an end for another year, and clocks fall back into standard time.

Though, today, many people see daylight saving time as a natural and inevitable part of their year, with changing clocks a routine to adjust to, for about 50 years after it was first introduced to the country, it remained a contentious and sometimes confusing effort to change the very state of nature.

In 1966, daylight saving time was enacted nationwide under the Uniform Time Act, though individual states may exempt themselves. Today, daylight saving time is in effect throughout almost the entire continental United States, but is not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands or most of Arizona.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which oversees the nation’s time zones and the observance of daylight saving time, there are three major reasons behind the observance, though research is unclear on the actual effectiveness of daylight saving time on each: saving energy, preventing traffic injuries and reducing crime.

The department claims that because the sun sets an hour later in the evenings, the need to use electricity is lessened both in the mornings and evenings, less people will travel after dark and people will be out in public more often during the daytime.

Currently, daylight saving time lasts from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, an expansion that occurred in 2005 as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Today, there is a movement to do away with the twice annual time changes and embrace Daylight Saving Time year-round, permanently adding an hour of daylight to the evenings, taken from the morning hours.

Carroll County first adopted daylight saving time along with the rest of the country on March 31, 1918 under the Standard Time Act of 1918. The act, designed to save fuel needed for the war effort, was first written about in the Carroll County Times on Feb. 22, 1918, where the basics of daylight saving were outlined. By the time the saving period had ended, in Oct. 25, 1918, opinion in the county had already begun to shift against the observance with the editorial staff remarking that general satisfaction has been expressed the clocks were going to be turned back.

“We are glad we gave the hour; but with cold winter mornings close at hand and no more daylight saving to be effected by a continuance of the custom, we are glad to get it back and will know how to make use of it.”

As the first observance of “falling back,” watchmakers and clock repair technicians urged people not to turn their clocks back an hour, but rather turn them forward 11 hours to avoid damaging the delicate mechanisms inside.

By the very next spring, the public had begun to express even more displeasure at the idea of springing forward and returning to daylight saving time. After the Daylight Saving Act was not repealed in March, 1919, the Times reported that farmers in the county were united in their opposition to the act, and many businessmen and housekeepers were also not pleased with the innovation.

Over the next several months, a number of organizations, granges and individuals wrote in to the newspaper to express their distaste for daylight saving time, with virtually none in support.

The Times expressed complete confusion about the need for the observance.

“The riddle about the Act is its name. How, when and where does it save daylight?”

By June of that year, the act was repealed, ending nationwide daylight saving time, though in its stead, things only became more confusing.

After the daylight saving repeal, many cities, states and jurisdictions decided to continue observing daylight saving time, creating a patchwork of different times throughout the nation’s time zones. In 1922, Baltimore adopted a daylight saving plan, which led a letter to the editor writer to complain, “Trains have been missed, important engagements not kept and visitors from the county or other states or cities that have standard time have been in a state of bewilderment.”

In 1935, the editorial staff of the paper made one of its strongest statements against the observance.

“The people who want to get up an hour earlier can do so without making the clock lie about it, and there is nothing to prevent them from going to bed an hour earlier without setting the clock an hour ahead.”

And four years later, continued on with a similar vigor.

“Never have we seen the advantage or good common sense in the Day Light Saving Time. It is pure fiction as old Sol does not change his schedule. … Glad Baltimore and Maryland have not pretended 7 o’clock is 8 o’clock.”

During World War II, the nation was once again united in its embrace of daylight saving time, as President Roosevelt signed a new daylight saving bill in 1942, set to expire six months after the end of the war. The bill was introduced to create greater efficiency in the industrial war effort, and the Times reported that it was estimated 600,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year would be saved. Though many Carroll countians appreciated the now-uniform time, many still disliked being an hour ahead of what they considered standard time.

Following the adoption of the act, the Times wrote that farmers are seriously hampered and hindered and the change did not aid in conservation of fuel for heating or electricity for lighting.

“When in former years we had Daylight Saving in Maryland nearly everyone welcomed the time to go back to standard time. About the only ones who liked it were clerks and employees in the cities. It gave them more time for golf, other sports, recreation and longer automobile trips and picnic lunches in shady spots along the country roads.”

Despite farmers’ dislike for daylight saving at the time, today their embrace of it has become more complicated. Ginger Myers, of Evermore Farm, said the shifted time has its pluses and minuses depending on the kind of farm work you’re doing it.

“For dairy farms, when you have feeders set on timers, yeah, it makes a difference,” Myers said. “Because we have livestock, the hour in the morning doesn’t really change. Do I like dark in the morning? No, but I hate it worse in the evening.”

Myers also said that the extra hour of daylight in the evening acts as an additional safety hour for those harvesting using machinery.

After the end of World War II in 1945, Baltimore again embraced daylight saving time ahead of the rest of the state. But in 1947, Westminster and the rest of the county decided to unify with the state’s largest city and adopted local resolutions in support of daylight saving time.