Resident avoids, reports lottery scam targeting Carroll

A Carroll County resident successfully avoided a financial scam originating from an entity claiming to represent the Mega Millions lottery, according to a Sept. 12 Facebook post by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The scammer called the resident claiming that the resident had won a large sum of money and a new car, but then requested that the resident pay a “registration fee” in order to claim the prizes, according to the statement.
In what the Sheriff’s Office called “typical scam fashion,” the caller requested that the resident immediately complete a money transfer to pay the fee. The resident recognized the fraudulent nature of the call and reported it, according to the post.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds area residents to “be suspicious of anyone requesting money through a phone call, texting or email,” especially if the person requests payment through money transfers or gift cards. A short deadline in which to pay can also be an indicator of a scam.
More information on recent scams is available at www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts.
410-857-3315