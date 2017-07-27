Long Term Advisory Council talks future, planning and amphitheaters

The Carroll County Long Term Advisory Council took in presentations on planning, housing and discussed “science fiction” futures in their Thursday afternoon meeting.

The 15-voting member council was created in January to help Carroll’s Board of County Commissioners think strategically beyond the five- to 10-year horizon typically involved in county planning. Thursday marked the group’s seventh meeting.

The group first listened to a presentation from Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, arguing that pursuing a plan for growth involving more dense residential zoning and structures — such as townhomes, apartments or condos — would lead to more stress on county infrastructure, but not greater wealth.

He was also concerned that renters with Section 8 vouchers would be able to out-compete “poor electricians” and other working class families when obtaining leases of desirable Carroll properties.

“Carroll County needs fewer Section 8 vouchers,” he told the council.

Lynda Eisenberg, Carroll County acting director of planning, talked to the council about the history of planning in Carroll County. She noted that a survey conducted by the department concerning a Bicycle Pedestrian County Wide Master Plan had received an unusually large and positive response.

The council’s 15 voting members are divided into two sections, the first composed of five people representing the county’s five commissioner districts — Martin Hackett, District 1; David O’Callaghan, District 2; Marc Fisher, District 3; Bruce Holstein, District 4; and Robert Meekins, District 5 — as well as Mendy Dunn, Eugene Canale and Christopher Ruppert, representing the Carroll County Association of Realtors, the Carroll County Planning Commission and the banking industry, respectively.

The remaining seven members represent one of seven “clusters” of community agencies or organizations, such as public safety, education and health. Lynn Wheeler, executive director of the Carroll County Public Library system, represented the education cluster, while Ed Singer, county health officer, represented health.

Jane Sewell, the executive director of the Union Mills Homestead and representative of the recreation and arts cluster on the council, reported on some of the things her cluster’s members had discussed at their last meeting when trying to get a handle on thinking about the 30-plus-year future.

“There will be self-driving cars, there will be self-driving buses, there will be self-flying airplanes,” she said. “We may be vacationing on Mars, though it seems perfectly ridiculous to me.”

The council chairman, Bruce Holstein, also took a moment to explore futurism, describing proposals he had heard for a Universal Basic Income — not that he endorsed it or believed it would be something for Carroll County.

“The government is giving people money … they don’t have to work for it, they just spend it,” he said. “If the robots are doing all the work, they don’t need the money. People need the money.”

Sewell noted her cluster had also asked just how best to plan for future growth and attractions when it’s not clear if roads and infrastructure would be the same in 30 years. They had discussed the potential value of an outdoor amphitheater in Carroll, but they also wondered if roads and travel will be less important if products are delivered by drones.

“When you talk about the future, 30 years is not like talking about five years,” she said. “It’s not out of the question that these things are going to happen.”

Rothschild commented on the discussion to note that when people talk about short-term planning, political arguments erupt, but if you look too far in the future, “It’s science fiction.” He said the council had an opportunity to find the sweet spot in between the “two extremes.”

“Jane, I really enjoyed what you said, that’s really cool stuff,” he said. “And the idea of an amphitheater, that’s a really good idea.”

Perhaps the former North Carroll High School stadium, Rothschild suggested near the close of the meeting, could be that amphitheater.

Just how practical such a transformation would be is due diligence for another day. Mike McMullin, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and on the council representing the business cluster, suggested that the council’s role should be to brainstorm and consider all ideas.

“One person’s vision may not be the same as the other, but the environment has to be such that everyone is willing to share their idea of a vision,” he said. “It’s got to be a safe place to give any idea whatever.”

