Carroll County Farmers Market to feature Local Authors Day

Do you have a bibliophile on your Christmas list? The Carroll County Farmers Market will feature a Local Authors Day on Saturday, Nov. 4. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster.

“It’s a can’t-miss event that only happens once a year,” said author Carolyn Seabolt. “I think it’s a great way to start the Christmas season.”

According to farmers market manager Heather Kuykendall, author Dave Faulkner asked if the market board would consider hosting an authors’ day at the market.

Kuykendall said the event started with eight vendors and has grown to host 33 authors. The market will also include holiday decorations, handmade crafts, home-baked goods and gourmet foods.

“There’s a lot for people to chose from,” Kuykendall said. “Books make good gifts and we offer all genres.”

Faulkner, of Westminster, said more authors will be featured this year than ever before.

“There’s one room totally occupied by authors and it’s a very friendly, jovial atmosphere,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner, who has written two historical fiction books and two detective fiction books, added that he thinks books make excellent gifts because “they are something that people can enjoy over a period of time.”

Author Susan Bulanda, of Westminster, described the event as “very relaxing and enjoyable.”

“It’s fun and educational,” she said. “Attendees have the uncommon opportunity to get a signed copy of a book. For people who collect, this a great opportunity.”

Bulanda, who has written nine nonfiction books, said books make good gifts because “they’re permanent and they can be shared.”

She said, “Books make great gifts for everybody. There’s nothing like holding a book in your hand. They help with language skills, and they’re good teaching tools.”

Seabolt, of Westminster, will be selling her books at the event for the first time. She has written two children’s books and said this special market day offers something for everyone.

“Books are so important,” Seabolt said. “If you’re having a bad day and pick up a book, it can transport you to a different world. Your imagination can run wild.”

If you go

What: Carroll County Farmers Market Local Authors Day

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where: Carroll County Ag Center, 706 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster

Cost: Free admission; book prices vary

For more information: Call 410-848-7748.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben