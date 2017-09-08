Little Red and the Hoods provides children's theater around the county

While 3-D movies promise that the action will come out into the audience, the audience will be able to go into the action at Carroll Community College’s upcoming children’s production of “Little Red and the Hoods,” which starts a short run this weekend at the college theater before beginning its tour through Carroll schools and libraries.

The show features a traveling troupe of actors who get lost and stranded in Carroll County, before deciding to put on a show for the children in the audience. Their rendition of “Little Red Riding Hood” throws a few modern and irreverent twists into the classic fairy tale. Because the troupe has lost several of their actors to a swamp, replacements for those roles will be picked out of the children sitting in the audience.

“Little Red and the Hoods” is part of Carroll Community College’s annual children’s theater series, designed for children in kindergarten through fourth grade. Director Jane Frazier said preserving the school’s commitment to children’s theater was one of her highest priorities.

“Some kids may have seen lots of shows, but some haven’t ever seen live theater before,” Frazier said. “If they have, maybe they haven’t had a chance to participate. This is a way to give them a taste of that excitement.”

Frazier said she can still remember her first time on stage, at the age of 5. In addition to providing an opportunity for the children to have a taste of theater, she said the program is also valuable for the college students acting in the show.

“I have always said if you want to be an actor, you have to work in children’s theater for a while, because it’s a great training ground for dealing with noise, distractions and improving you problem-solving techniques to keep things going,” Frazier said. “What’s exciting for me as the director, and not one of the actors, is I get to just sit back and watch.”

Mallory Kohn, of New Windsor, said this was her first time working with the college’s children’s theater productions. She said one of the challenges of the show comes from rehearsing when vital components of the production — the audience — isn’t there during any practices.

“It’s kind of like an unknown, because you don’t know what it’s like when it’s all put together,” Kohn said. “It’s the same for every show, though. You don’t know how an audience is going to react until they’re there.”

Kohn said they have been preparing for the worst-case scenarios, with guest actors sitting in and pretending to be children. She said during some rehearsals, her fellow students have given them the run-through by pretending to be the worst possible audience members.

Conor Harris, of Westminster, who plays the actor playing the wolf, said his experience working at a childcare center helped prepare him for the show. He said it’s important to keep your energy high when working for children.

“I don’t want to say you keep a low energy for other shows, but you have to work hard with kids to keep their attention,” Harris said. “You have to be ready to improvise and try and do something if one of the kids yells something or it goes wrong, you just keep your composure and roll with it.”

He said it’s been fun to be a little over-the-top and ham it up for the role. He said giving children a chance to experience theater is important to keep the art-form alive from generation to generation.

“When I was a kid, I did a theater camp, and we performed ‘Calamity Jane’ when I was 7 or 8 in a big theater, that was probably a lot smaller than I remember,” Harris said. “I hope some kids see our show and go, ‘Yeah, I want to do that.’”

If You Go

What: “Little Red and the Hoods”

When: 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Theater in the Scott Center, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: $5

For more information: Visit www.carrollcc.edu/Arts-and-Events

