Women’s commission to hold listening tour

The Maryland Commission for Women is hosting a listening tour with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland at McDaniel College at 6 p.m. Monday in Decker Auditorium.

This event is a chance to discuss challenges that women face and what would make their lives better, Cheryl Knauer, director of Media Relations for McDaniel, said via email.

A report with recommendations for improvements in programs, legislation and policies that impact the lives of Maryland women will be developed from this session and presented to the Maryland State Legislature, she said.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged, but not required, at www.voicesofmarylandwomengirlscouts.eventbrite.com.

