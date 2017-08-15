Westminster woman allegedly assaults man with broom handle

A Westminster woman was charged Sunday after she allegedly struck a man with a broom handle and threatened him with a baseball bat.

Sheree Jane Lima, 61, of the 600 block of Skyline Way was charged with one count of second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Lima argued with a man while intoxicated and began to hit him in the face and head with closed fists.

The man wrapped his arms around her in an attempt to restrain her, but she was able to pick up a broom handle and use it to strike him in the forearm, leaving a golf-ball-sized welt, according to the statement.

Lima then retrieved a baseball bat and threatened to strike the man with it. The man called 911, and a deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded, according to the statement.

Lima had not returned a call for comment as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.

