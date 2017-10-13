Runners can Light up the Night for victims of domestic violence Saturday

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Saturday night, Oct. 14, Family and Children’s Services will join forces with the GFWC Junior Woman's Club of Westminster to Light up the Night.

First up is the Light up the Night 5K race, and 1-mile walk, the proceeds of which will benefit the Carroll County Domestic Violence Safe House, which can provide safe haven for those who have been victimized.

Following that will be a special ceremony to honor victims of domestic violence, said Kelley Rainey, northern director of case management services for Family and Children’s Services.

“We’re having an evening race starting at 5 p.m. It’s a 3-mile course and that’s at Tahoma Farm Road and it will bring people back around dusk,” Rainey said. “At that point we will have a candle lighting vigil for victims of domestic violence, so that’s what ‘lights up the night.’”

The race will take place on the Wakefield Valley Trail, Rainey said, which begins at 700 Tahoma Farm Road. Registration is $25 and opens as early as 4 p.m. she said.

This is not the first race to raise funds for the Domestic Violence Safe House. The GFWC Junior Woman's Club of Westminster had held 5Ks — each dubbed “Stomp Out Domestic Violence” — in 2014 and 2015, according to club President Laura Lienhard, but those were morning races without a vigil afterward.

“This will have a little bit more special meaning, I think,” she said, noting it could get even more people involved. “They could come and just participate in the vigil and they don’t even have to do the run.”

Domestic violence is the signature issue of the international GFWC, or General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Lienhard said, but it hardly requires any international direction to see the need to respond to domestic violence.

“I’ve been noticing there are a lot of reports in the newspaper about domestic violence situations, so it’s a big problem right here in our county,” she said. “I think it’s really important to raise awareness, and raise funds to go help these victims and hopefully help them get a fresh start and get away from their abuser.”

In Carroll County alone, Family and Children’s Services saw 1,000 unique clients who had experienced domestic violence between July 2016 and June 2017, Rainey said.

“That’s 1,000 people that live in Carroll County that experienced domestic violence and were brave enough to report,” she said. “That’s pretty powerful, because if you think about that, there’s many, many people who have not been able or willing to come forward for help yet.”

Nationally, one in three women and one in seven men have experienced intimate partner violence, Rainey said, and domestic violence also spills over into the rest of families and communities.

“It impacts a lot of our homes in Carroll County,” she said. “It impacts how people are able to come to work, how students are able to function at school.”

The 5K and vigil presents at least one way to push back against domestic violence, Rainey said, but people should also be aware of the local Domestic Violence Hotline: 443-865-8031.

“Awareness is key because, as community members, we can make a difference. By knowing a 24-hour hotline, we’re able to make sure that we can pass it along to somebody,” she said. “It’s part of the mission to make sure everyone feels empowered to say, ‘It’s OK if you are not ready, but when you are, here’s a number a call.’”

If you go

What: Light up the Night 5K and candle light vigil

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: The Wakefield Valley Trail, 700 Tahoma Farm Road, Westminster

Cost: $25 run or walk.

In-person registration begins at 4 p.m. For more information on the race, or the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club and the clubs campaign against domestic violence, send email to gfwcwestminsterjuniors@gmail.com.

If you or someone you know is experience domestic violence, call they 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 443-865-8031.

