Savings lives, serving knowledge, Carroll County Public Library

It was about a year ago that Carroll County Public Library associates Maureen Aversa and Laura Rice decided to get training in the use of the opioid drug antidote naloxone.

This wasn’t a library program, instead, following what you could call a hunch, Aversa and Rice took it upon themselves to take the Operation Save A Life training offered through the Carroll County Health Department, which trains anyone interested in the use of naloxone, sometimes known by the brand name Narcan.

“We were trained and just sort of felt that the need was going to be there; that at some point, we would need to be trained on this,” Aversa said.

That point arrived, in December, at the Westminster branch.

“A call came out over the speaker, the library paging system, ‘Librarians to the information desk,’ ” Aversa said. “It was Laura, and I could tell by the tone of her voice that it was something. I went running up and she said, ‘Get your bag.’ ”

The “bag” was Aversa’s naloxone kit — two doses of the antidote and the nasal spray administrators give free to those who complete the Health Department training. In the restroom, the two librarians found a young woman, unconscious, slipping away.

“Our training kicked in and we put our kit together,” Aversa said. “We were able to bring her back.”

The evolving library

Librarians providing emergency medical help? That may not fit with the idealized library of the Carnegie era, a quiet bookish abode of knowledge where a librarian is more likely to shush you than resuscitate you, but the truth is that libraries have been evolving as institutions for a long time, even as they stay true to their essential mission, according to Lynn Wheeler, executive director of the Carroll County Public Library.

“I have been in libraries a long time, 45 years,” she said. “The common goal that has been in place, from 1973 until now, is shared resources.”

Those resources, for many years, were books, periodicals and the library building, Wheeler said. Today they may include computers, 3-D printers and streaming audio books, or information on where to find treatment for an addiction.

“We do provide resources every day to people coming in for people looking for anywhere from treatment programs to housing issues,” Aversa said. “While we may not be handing them a book, we may be saying, this is where you go for housing, here is how you might go about getting your Independence Card.”

New resources and new formats

On July 28, the library announced a new resource to share, a collection of 68 digital e-books on addiction, recovery and the history of the opioid drug epidemic in the United States. Donated to the Maryland Digital eLibrary Consortium by digital content provider Overdrive, they will be available to anyone with a library card and a smartphone, computer, tablet or e-reader and will augment the library’s print collections, according to Bob Kuntz, director of operations and innovation for the library.

“We hope that the local agencies that are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic will direct people to the library where our librarians can help them select the titles in the format — digital or print — that best meets their needs,” he said.

Some of the tomes in the new digital collection may well already be represented in the library’s print collections, but the fact that they are now available as remotely accessible e-books is part of the idea behind the donation, according to Jason Sockel, manager of collection development at OverDrive.

“They don’t have to walk in, they can go to the website and safely borrow titles that would help them deal with — if it’s them personally — how do I get back on the road to recovery?” Sockel said. “They can do so with some discretion.”

Based in Ohio, a state that has seen its fair share of opioid overdose deaths, Sockel said OverDrive is well aware of the epidemic; how it is affecting libraries as open, public common spaces; and librarians who may never have dreamed their job would evolve in such a direction. These were the major motivating factors behind the donation.

“You don’t think when going to library school, ‘Hey, I am going to have to administer the antidote to somebody who is overdosed on an opioid,’ ” he said. “As they are going through this, we want to be any kind of partner we can for them and make their jobs easier and at the same time, again, give back to the patrons.”

OverDrive initially offered the collection to library systems in states that have been hard hit by opioid overdoses — including Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Ohio, and of course, Maryland — though Sockel said they hope to expand the program.

“Ideally there will be no limit to who we can try help with this project, it’s just a matter of having them reach out to us,” he said.

Carroll ahead of the curve

Carroll’s neighbors are aware of the collection, although they haven’t jumped on it with the same gusto.

The Howard County Library System will be holding a class in early September on the topic of opioids, according to Publicity Specialist Victoria Goodman.

“As a lead-up to that class, we will be trying to raise the visibility, a little bit, of not only the Maryland eConsortium’s collection, but also supplemental resources that we here in Howard County also have available in our materials,” she said.

James Kelly, associate director of operations at Frederick County Public Libraries, said they were informed last week of the availability of the collection and have informed their staff.

“We have found that customers don’t tend to ask directly for these resources at our service desks because of the sensitive nature of the topic, but we know that materials on this and many other health-related issues are needed and highly used by the public,” he said. “In fact, many of the titles in this new collection are currently checked out and there are wait lists for some titles.”

In Carroll County, library patrons picked up on the new collection immediately.

“The day that the consortium came out with that collection I was actually able to refer a young woman to that collection,” Aversa said. “She had come in asking for resources on addiction, so just that very day I was able to say, ‘Let me show you this.’ She was very excited we were able to offer those items.”

Overdoses still rising in Carroll

That there is interest among library patrons in addiction and opioids should not be surprising, given the seemingly ever increasing number of people affected in Carroll County.