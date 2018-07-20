One person pulled from Liberty Reservoir after vehicle found in water

Rescue units including dive teams pulled one person from the water near the first boat ramp at Liberty Reservoir after a vehicle was found in the water Friday afternoon.
Bruce Bouch, spokesperson for the Gamber volunteer fire company, said one person was brought to the shore and was being treated for cardiac arrest.
He said the vehicle was reported to have been stolen.
Fire company units responded just before 12:30 p.m. and were still working to clear the scene as of 1 p.m.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Baltimore Environmental Police, Sykesville-Freedom District volunteer fire company and Gamber volunteer fire company responded, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office sent at 1:50 p.m. Friday.
“Upon their arrival, they observed a small, black in color, vehicle, approximately 40 yards in the water, fully submerged. Three deputies, along with a citizen that was at the Reservoir, and the Environmental Police Officer all entered the water to attempt to rescue the occupant of the vehicle,” the release says.
The driver of the vehicle was taken from the water, and emergency medical crews transported him to Northwest Hospital. The Sheriff's Office has not given any details on his condition.
Gamber’s dive team searched for any additional victims but didn’t find anyone else in the vehicle.
The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation. Baltimore City Police Underwater Recovery Unit responded to help bring the vehicle back to land.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 410-386-5900 or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP.
This story will be updated.
