Three rescued after canoe capsizes in Liberty Reservoir

A canoe with three passengers capsized near the Freedom pump station in Liberty Reservoir Monday evening.

After a 911 call was placed around 6:20 p.m. Baltimore Environmental Police, the Gamber and Community Fire Company, Sykesville Fire Department responded. All three passengers were rescued successfully with a dive crew, Carolina skiff and inflatable zodiac, officials said.

The boat had valid paperwork and the passengers were wearing safety vests, as regulations require, but the reason behind the incident was still unknown as of Monday evening.

“We have not filed any charges for anything,” said Environmental Police Chief Luke Brackett around 10 p.m. “We are still investigating it — it all appears to be an accident.”

Gamber and Community Fire Co. Public Information Officer Bruce Bouch said the passengers refused an ambulance, but the fact that they wore safety vests is a “very important safety message.

“It makes a big difference whether [or not] people survive in deeper waters,” he said. “It’s always advised because you never know when something exactly like this could occur.”

According to Brackett and Bouch, as the weather becomes more suitable for boating it is important for boaters and those who participate in water activities to be careful and take caution in the reservoir and to be prepared in case a boat capsizes.

“There could very easily have been a fatality if they didn’t have that equipment on board,” said Brackett.

