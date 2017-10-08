Local Homestead Products’ first corn maze benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster

After completing Local Homestead Products’ 2.3-mile corn maze, Nesha and Brian Banks and their daughter Kaila described the New Windsor farm’s new attraction as “a great fall activity.”

“It took us about 30 minutes,” said Nesha Banks, of Westminster. “We let our daughter lead so we went in circles a few times. It was entertaining and definitely something we’d do again.”

“It was very fun because I got to figure out which way to go. I also liked playing the games in.”

According to Local Homestead Products co-owner Trevor Hoff, the farm will be donating $1 from every $6 corn maze admission to the Boy & Girls Club of Westminster. Donations toward building a larger facility will help the club to provide after school activities to over 600 youth when finished.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Westminster is thrilled to partner with a business like Local Homestead Products who understands and is committed to our mission of helping kids in the community. The support from Local Homestead Products is instrumental in helping us raise money for club’s BUILD campaign, which will fund the move to a new larger Boys & Girls Club,” said Boys & Girls Club of Westminster’s marketing director Erin Bishop in a prepared statement.

“This partnership with is really exciting for us because it engages a local business and the community with the Boys & Girls Club mission.”

“It is a phenomenal opportunity for us as a business,” said Hoff. “Partnerships like these are so very important in our community as we strive for a better Carroll County for everyone."

“I think it’s important for people to know that the Boys & Girls Club has a positive impact on kids as seen by their manners when they visited us this week,” added co-owner Victoria Robinson.

Hoff said the new corn maze has “definitely made things busier.” After customers are done with the corn maze, Hoff said they can pick any pumpkin on the farm for $7. The fee also includes one hayride. Games and stamp locations are placed throughout the maze. Anyone that gets all five stamps gets a free pumpkin, Hoff said.

According to the most recent agricultural census completed in 2012 by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, there are 33,161 agritourism farms nationally with revenues totaling $704 million. In Maryland, there are 307 agritourism farms with revenues of $7.2 million.

“The fall is a wonderful time for families and friends to get outside and onto a farm,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder in a prepared statement. “Agritourism is a booming industry here in Maryland. Visiting a farm is great fun for all ages and supports our family farmers too. On-farm tourism operations look great and are ready for visitors with their fresh products and lively activities.”

Visit www.lhp.farm/corn-maze.html for more information on the corn maze and the farm’s upcoming events.

Nearby corn mazes

Ag Center Corn Maze, Carroll County Agriculture Center, 706 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster, 410-848-6704.

Cornfusion Corn Maze, Showvakers Quality Evergreens, 2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, 410-374-1499.

Buppert's Doran's Chance Farm Corn Maze, 6914 Ridge Road, Marriottsville, 410-795-6815.

Corn Maze, Local Homestead Products, 2425 Marston Road, New Windsor, 410-635-2011.

Maizefest, River Valley Ranch, 4443 Grave Run Road, Manchester, 800-285-0122.

