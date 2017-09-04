A fun way to stay fit: Eldersburg Rogue Runners host Labor Day race

After running the 5K with her son Dario, Erin Lavelle congratulated her other son Salvatore as he finished the race.

Lavelle and her family, of Eldersburg, were a few of the 200 people who competed in the 14th annual Eldersburg Rogue Runners Labor Day race at Liberty High School.

“It’s fun and good for our health,” Lavelle said of the race. “ It teaches them a skill they’ll have forever.”

“It makes us stronger, and we have fun doing it,” added Salvatore, 10.

According to Club Vice President Jane Linde, the race is the club’s main fundraiser. It includes a 5K, 10K, and 1-mile fun run/walk.

“It’s a great way to finish off the Labor day weekend,” Linde said.

Race timing coordinator Jamie Sullivan said the race is “for the whole family.”

“People often run with their children, and we try to make it fun for everyone,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the top runner in each group receives a medal, and the top female and top male received $100. 5K first place finishes went to Adolfo Blassino and Becky Rhodes. 10K first place finishes went to Matt Klaschus and Sherry Stick.

Relaxing after the race with his son, Caleb, and wife, Lindsay, Klaschus, of Sykesville, said the course was “fairly easy.”

“It was nice to see my son at the finish line. I had a good time,” Klaschus said.

Resting after the race, Ashley Hayunga, 10, said she started the run with her sister, Julie, 12.

“It was super fun and it makes you feel really good to be healthy,” Ashley said.

“We started off together, but she left me in the dust,” added Julie.

The girls’ mother Michele Hayunga, of Eldersburg, said the competition is “a really fun way for the family to stay active together.”

Anthony Hagan, 13, ran with his father Michael Hagan, of Woodbine.

“It was so fun racing with my dad. The uphill section killed my muscles, but I’m so proud of myself for finishing,” Anthony said.

“I think it’s a really great way to spend time with my family. I would encourage other families to try it,” added Michael Hagan.

Rebecca Gauthier, 12, said she has been practicing every day with her brother.

“It was fun because a lot of people were cheering me on,” said Rebecca, of Eldersburg.

Ron Katzen, of Baltimore, said the event was one of his top 20 favorite races.

“It’s a great way to stay in shape,” Katzen said. “I usually run a holiday race because I have some free time.”

Aiden Burkhouse, 8, said he enjoyed the race. Aiden is a member of the Arrows, the Eldersburg Rogue Runners’ youth track and cross country team.

“It was fun,” Aiden, of Sykesville, said. “I’ve been practicing a lot. I usually run flat runs but this one was hilly. It was harder but I did good.”

Aiden’s mother Katie Burkhouse said the club is “a great organization.”

“They really allow kids to run and have fun without too much pressure. He’s really excelled,” Burkhouse said.

Friends Tina Fiorelli and Tracey Brocious, both of Marriottsville, ran the race together.

“I wouldn’t do it on my own,” Fiorelli said.

“We keep each other motivated,” added Brocious.

Holly Kilby, of Sykesville, ran with her niece Thora Naill, of Westminster.

“I’m trying to get her interested in running,” Kilby said. “I think it’s really important for kids to get into sports. It helps build confidence.”

“I don’t like running that much, but I like that we get to be together,” Thora added.

Carlie Plitt, 10, of Sykesville, ran with her mother, Jennifer, and sister, Cassie, 7.

“We’re just trying to catch up to mom and that challenges us,” said Carlie.

“I think it’s a great thing to do as a family. It’s a good way to spend time together,” added Jennifer Plitt.

Patricia Nugent, of Eldersburg, said she participated to support the club’s “biggest fundraiser of the year.”

“I like the camaraderie of the group,” Nugent said. “No one is competing with each other. Everyone is very supportive and we cheer each other on.

“I think we bring out the best in each other.”

