Unique finds at Carroll County Ag Center's flea market

While enjoying a girls’ morning out, Cherie Casey and Peggy Petenbrink rummaged the Carroll County Agriculture Center’s flea market for unique items and bargains.
“It’s fun because you don’t break the bank and you can find little treasures,” said Petenbrink, of Westminster. “This time we found really good house stuff like plate hangers and picture frames.”
“Neither of us dropped more than $40, but we had a good time,” added Casey, of Westminster.
Many of the attendees said they had heard rumors that the Ag Center will no longer host flea markets, but events manager Brittany Sharp said the next flea market dates are still “to be determined.”
Barbie collector Lauren Jones, of Windsor Mill, said she hopes the flea markets continue because she puts them on her calendar.
“I like that there are regulars,” Jones said. “I like talking to people who have similar interests.”
Toy collector Dottie Hicks, of Finksburg, has attended the flea market for a decade.
“It’s fun to come and find things I’ve never seen. If the price is right, I’ll take it home,” Hicks said.
Julie Karami, of Reisterstown, found a pressure cooker for $5.
“I think it’s a practical place to buy things. You can certainly get things cheaper,” she said.
Sue Brown, of Severna Park, found an apple peeler for $1.50. She said they typically sell in stores for $20.
“I love the prices,” Brown said. “You can find things you don’t see in stores.”
Brown’s sister Marie Bailey, of Westminster, said the flea market is a good “meeting place.”
“You meet people and talk to them about the memories you have of stuff you see here,” she said.
Vendor Lucile Albaugh, of Hampstead, said she has been selling at markets for 50 years.
“It’s always nice to meet someone who is excited about what they find, you’re helping them add to their collection,” Albaugh said.
Vendor Steve Stouffer, of Hagerstown, said he has sold “things with wheels” at the flea market for several years.
“I’ve always loved cars, trains and trucks, but I have to thin out my collection,” he said.
Book vendor Katherine Demario, of Finksburg, said she sells at the market because she loves mysteries and has to "sell some to buy more."
Vendor Rick Healy, of Westminster, had science fiction and 1980s memorabilia for sale.
“I think the market is a great way to network with people and it’s a good positive time,” he said.
