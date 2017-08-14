Manchester man arrested for assault

A Manchester man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a woman, striking her in the face.

Joshua Kolper, 34, of the 3000 block of Main St., was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was initially held without bail, but bond was posted at $2,500 after a Monday bail review. He paid the amount and was released Monday, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, an officer of the Manchester Police Department responded to a property where he met a woman with visible injuries to her eye and nose. She said Kolper struck her in the face, causing the injuries.

Police located Kolper and charged him with the assault. There was also a bench warrant for Kolper in York County, Pennsylvania, according to the statement.

Kolper had not returned a call for comment as of 8 p.m. Monday. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.

