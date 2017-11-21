Manchester man charged with first-degree assault

A Manchester man was arrested Monday after he allegedly hit and choked a woman.

James Ryan Knisely, 35, of the 2100 block of Stoney Valley Road, was charged with one count each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He is being held without bail after a Tuesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, the woman confronted Knisely early Monday morning and they were arguing when Knisely became physically violent, pinning her down and striking her in the face while choking her. He then ran outside.

The woman told a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy that Knisely threatened to kill her while choking her. The deputy observed scratches to the woman’s face and a bruise on her neck. The woman said phone lines were disconnected, and she had not been able to call 911 until approximately three hours after the incident, according to the statement.

Deputies located Knisely in a shed on the property and detained him without incident, according to the statement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter