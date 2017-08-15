Kids Feeding Kids offers meals over summer for kids in need, a chance to give back

Kids stood in different spots throughout a church kitchen, preparing food.

Some cracked eggs for scrambling, others laid bacon on flat cooking sheets, some unpacked frozen waffles, pancakes and more.

They ranged in age from elementary-schoolers to teenagers, coming from different backgrounds. But they all came with the same goal — to help feed kids who need meals in the summer.

Kids Feeding Kids, an organization started by Sharon Bonner, was born from an early morning idea. Bonner, of Manchester, said after working as a lunchroom mom for three years, she knew she had to do something for kids in need of meals over the summer.

“Every summer I always worry about the kids not having food once the free and reduced lunch program ends and summer starts,” Bonner said.

She woke up one morning, “way too early,” she said with the idea. And within about a week, it was up and running.

Bonner emailed her pastor at Trinity United Church of Christ, but her church didn’t have a Health Department-approved kitchen. Her pastor, Pastor Suzanne Schmidt, put her in contact with Pastor Charlie Marshall at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, and things got moving, she said.

“He immediately offered their kitchen and social hall,” Bonner added.

And when she was worried about how they’d get the food for the kids, donations came pouring in. People have been donating food and supplies, in addition to gift cards to stores so they can buy what they need, she said.

“It’ll work; I know it’ll work,” Bonner said she told herself. “It was God’s idea — he’ll provide.”

The last day of school was June 9. Kids Feeding Kids was up and running June 19. Bonner said they’ve been regularly serving 20 to 30 kids each weekday with a high of 39.

Sixteen-year-old Jeannie Brewer, of Manchester, has been helping in the kitchen for about a month now. The Carroll Christian Schools student was cracking eggs and scrambling them for Tuesday’s lunch.

For Brewer, the best part about getting to work in the kitchen is seeing all of the kids who might not have a lot, and helping them.

“I felt like it was a good way to help the county,” she said. “I just like seeing them get helped.”

Nya Pride, a 13-year-old who lives in Manchester, said she recently began helping out when her siblings started eating there.

Getting to help is important, she said, because if kids want to eat but don’t have food at home, they have a place to go there.

Nya, who attends East Middle School, said she has fun getting to work in the kitchen. It’s like getting to work in a real restaurant, she said. Nya spent Tuesday at the stove scrambling the eggs for the day’s breakfast-for-lunch meal.

Kids Feeding Kids has also been a chance to become more comfortable around others, Nya said.

“I used to be very shy,” she added.

Bonner said she’s gotten to see the kids grow and develop leadership skills over the summer. And, she said, their work in the kitchen is an opportunity to get service hours for school.

“They’re just amazing to watch,” Bonner added.

To donate

Those interested in donating can call Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church at 410-374-4463

