Kidde Corporation recalls fire extinguishers

Kidde Corp. recently announced a recall of almost 38 million fire extinguishers in the United States.

According to a Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office news release, the fire extinguishers may not work during a fire emergency if they become clogged and require a lot of force to use. Also, the nozzle can come off with enough force to strike and injure someone.

Kidde recommends owners immediately replace these fire extinguishers. The company is aware of one death when emergency responders couldn’t get the recalled extinguishers to work. There have been almost 400 reports of problems related to the company’s fire extinguishers.

For more information, call Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or visit the website www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

