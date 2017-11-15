Sykesville man arrested in purse theft

A Sykesville man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 9, after allegedly stealing a purse.
Christopher Michael Kessler, 26, of the 1100 block of W. Old Liberty Road, has been charged with robbery, theft of less than $100, as well as stealing and using another person’s credit card.
According to a statement of charges, Kessler grabbed a woman’s purse in Westminster and fled. The incident was caught on video surveillance cameras. Police said, two men then attempted to use the card at several stores in Westminster, before Kessler was spotted on surveillance cameras attempting to use one of the stolen cards at a gas station in Sykesville.
After images of the perpetrator were released to the public asking for assistance identifying the man who stole the purse, police said they received numerous anonymous tips identifying the person as Kessler.
On Tuesday, Kessler was released on $5,000 bond.
jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com
410-857-7890