Sykesville man arrested in purse theft

A Sykesville man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 9, after allegedly stealing a purse.

Christopher Michael Kessler, 26, of the 1100 block of W. Old Liberty Road, has been charged with robbery, theft of less than $100, as well as stealing and using another person’s credit card.

According to a statement of charges, Kessler grabbed a woman’s purse in Westminster and fled. The incident was caught on video surveillance cameras. Police said, two men then attempted to use the card at several stores in Westminster, before Kessler was spotted on surveillance cameras attempting to use one of the stolen cards at a gas station in Sykesville.

After images of the perpetrator were released to the public asking for assistance identifying the man who stole the purse, police said they received numerous anonymous tips identifying the person as Kessler.

On Tuesday, Kessler was released on $5,000 bond.

CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times)

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel