Kenneth Fischer, former Carroll teacher, indicted on federal child pornography production, related charges

Former Carroll County Public Schools teacher Kenneth Brian Fischer was indicted on more federal charges this week, including child pornography production.

On May 2, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against Fischer, 40, of Westminster, for production of child pornography, attempted production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland.

Fischer used social media applications, including Kik and Grindr, to meet and communicate with underage minor males for the purpose of enticing and directing the minors to produce depictions of sexually explicit conduct and send them to Fischer, according to the release.

In or about August 2017, law enforcement identified Fischer after he communicated with an undercover agent posing as a minor male on Grindr, according to the release. Law enforcement subsequently executed a search warrant at Fischer’s home in Westminster and seized various electronic devices. A search on a cell phone revealed that Fischer had been communicating with five real minors beginning in November 2014 and continuing through his arrest in September 2017, according to the release.

According to the indictment, Fischer enticed three minor males to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, according to the release. Fischer also attempted to entice two minor males to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, according to the release.

Fischer also sent e-mail messages containing videos and still images of one of the minor males engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Fischer received an image of another one of the minor males engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the release.

Fischer was originally facing charges in Virginia on four counts of solicitation of a minor in connection with an online chat investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crime Bureau’s Child Exploitation Unit.

He was arrested Sept. 13 in Westminster as a fugitive from justice, was extradited to Virginia and has since been in custody. He was originally suspended without pay by the Carroll County Board of Education and, on Sept. 25, the school board voted to terminate him.

In February, Fischer was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

