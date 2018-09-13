Former Carroll County teacher Kenneth Fischer will continue to be detained until trial

Former Carroll County Public Schools teacher Kenneth Brian Fischer, who was federally indicted for a sexual offense involving a minor among other charges, will continue to be detained until his trial in March and will not be released into the custody of his father, a judge decided after a detention hearing Thursday afternoon, Sept. 13, in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore City.

Fischer was in court Thursday in a maroon jumpsuit, alongside his legal counsel, Michael Montemarano. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ayn Ducao presented the case for the prosecution. Judge Beth P. Gesner presided over the hearing and made the ruling.

Ducao argued against Fischer’s release, and said he was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Montemarano said Fischer would turn over his passport and argued he was not a danger to the community. He argued that Fischer has no history of violent behavior nor any criminal record prior to these charges, and said none of the things Fischer is accused of would be possible without access to the internet, which Montemarano said his client would not have if released.

“Without the internet this could not have happened,” Montemarano said.

He also argued his client was not a sexual predator, as Ducao said he was.

“There is simply nothing about this case that argues in favor of Mr. Fischer’s continued detainment,” he said.

Montemarano also said that because of the way society treats “homosexuals,” it has created a place where underage individuals who are gay are going on social media apps and seeking anonymity.

Ducao rebutted that statement though, and said “This is not a case about sexual orientation,” adding that if the victims were underage females, there would still be a court case.

Fischer was repeatedly looking for boys of a certain age, she said.

Judge Gesner said this was not a case about sexual orientation, and while she did not necessarily express concern over Fischer being a flight risk, did express concern that the charges show he is a danger to the community.

“These are extremely, significantly dangerous facts,” Gesner said.

Gesner’s decision came after Montemarano filed a motion on Aug. 31 requesting his client be released into the custody of his father, who lives in Sykesville. In the request, Montemarano cited concern over Fischer’s medical care while in custody.

Fischer was indicted Feb. 22 on federal charges related to using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity. Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5 of last year, Fischer allegedly used electronic mail and text messaging to attempt to coerce a minor to meet him for sex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland.

In May, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against Fischer for production of child pornography, attempted production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Fischer was originally arrested Sept. 13, 2017, in Westminster as a fugitive from justice, then was extradited to Virginia and has been in custody ever since. He was initially suspended without pay by the Carroll County Board of Education, and the school board voted to terminate him on Sept. 25.

A detective posing as a 14-year-old boy was contacted by a stranger, later identified as Fischer, through a geo-social cellphone application. Fischer initiated a conversation with the detective and, soon after, solicited for sexual contact with the detective, who Fischer believed to be a juvenile. Fischer also sent sexually explicit images, presumably of himself, to the detective, according to law enforcement.

During the investigation, detectives identified Fischer as the person who made the contact online. When it was determined that Fischer lived in Maryland, detectives contacted the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for assistance with the investigation.

Through the investigation, detectives became aware of other possible victims in Northern Virginia and Maryland, according to Fairfax County police, and were asking the public to talk to their children and report any suspicious contact outside the school setting with Fischer. A tipline was also created.

This story will be updated.

