New Windsor woman charged with assault, resisting arrest

A New Windsor woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted two sheriff's deputies while resisting arrest.

Ashlie Nicole Kelly, 27, of the 300 block of Main St., was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, failure to obey a reasonable order and disturbing the peace, as well as two counts of second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, two deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property where a man said Kelly was throwing items at him. When the deputies attempted to speak with Kelly, she became aggressive toward the man and attempted to strike him.

One of the deputies stepped between the two, and Kelly pushed and attempted to tackle the deputy. The deputy placed her under arrest for assault.

As the deputies were transporting Kelly to a patrol vehicle, she began yelling profanities at them. As the second deputy attempted to place a seatbelt on Kelly, who was handcuffed, Kelly kicked the deputy multiple times. The first deputy attempted to help control Kelly’s legs and was also kicked, according to the statement.

Kelly had not returned a call for comment as of 6 p.m. Monday. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 19.

