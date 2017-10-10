Junior CSI investigators go 'beyond what you see on TV'

Under the watchful eye of retired Baltimore City Police Homicide Detective Earl Kratsch, a group of middle-schoolers equipped with plastic gloves, clipboards and cameras descended upon a stolen pickup truck, searching for evidence.

“Two males robbed Royal Farms and stole cigarettes and money. As they were leaving, one tripped as if shot,” said Emma Zepp, 12, as she described the situation.

Emma and her peers weren’t searching for real blood and firearms on Tuesday afternoon — luckily — the situation was a hypothetical challenge set up as part of the final exam for the Junior CSI Academy, a program that teaches middle-schoolers about crime scene investigation with instruction from real law enforcement professionals.

Emma said she enrolled in the program because she was interested in how police solve crimes and investigate crime scenes. She was surprised to learn how much information investigators can glean from footprints.

During the final exam of the four-class academy, the participants demonstrated their knowledge as they worked through two hypothetical crime scenes.

One junior investigator served as team supervisor and assigned peers to different roles including detective, crime-scene logger, sketch artist and evidence collector. Others played the parts of witnesses and suspects.

Alexandra Salguero, who served as a team supervisor said, “It’s kind of hard because we have to choose people and decide what they have to do.”

The 11-year-old said she learned a lot about investigative work including fingerprinting and DNA analysis. “I love mysteries and figuring things out,” said the avid reader of mystery books.

For Kim Yoder, 13, the appeal of the academy was learning more about forensic science as a career field before she goes into high school next year. She said after completing the lessons, she was excited to continue learning more about the field.

Sykesville police Chief Micheal Spaulding said the Police Department has several goals for the CSI program, the first being to teach the participants about the reality of investigation, which can be very different from what is portrayed on television.

“Not every crime gets solved in an hour, “ he said.

He also hopes that the children’s interaction with the officers will give them experience with the police in a mentoring, nonadversarial role that may encourage them to pursue law enforcement.

Hunter Reedy, an intern with the Sykesville Police Department, who was volunteering with the academy students said, “It really helps if you start young to learn these things.”

Spaulding said several “graduates” of the program have gone on to study criminal justice at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.

The Sykesville Police Department works in conjunction with the Freedom District Lions Club to put together the academy.

The Lions Club provides funding for the operating costs of the program as well as uniform T-shirts for each of the participants and refreshments like water bottles, which were much welcomed in the sticky heat of Tuesday afternoon.

Without [the Lion’s Club], we couldn’t have this,” Spaulding said.

This is the ninth year of the program and the third that it has been held at Sykesville Middle School. Several law enforcement agencies assist with the academy, including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Forensic Services.

The real-life expertise of the teachers and the variety of activities was able to win over even students like Colton Carter, who said he was initially apprehensive about the program after his mother signed him up for it.

“I actually ended up really liking it after I got there the first day,” he said.

