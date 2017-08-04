Woodbine man allegedly assaults police officer while intoxicated, belligerent

A Woodbine man was charged Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a police officer and obstructed justice.

Joshua Curtis Ruch, 32, of the 5000 block of Woodbine Road, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault and obstructing justice. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, a deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle parked with its engine running in the lot of South Carroll High School at around 2 a.m. The deputy approached the vehicle and observed two unconscious people inside. He called for another deputy.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the deputy succeeded in waking Ruch, who was the passenger of the vehicle, as well as the driver’s seat occupant, Kari Elizabeth Watt, 28. The vehicle smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the statement.

After the two said they did not require medical treatment, the deputy asked Watt whether she had driven to the high school from their previous location, which they identified as the Winfield Inn. After this line of questioning, Ruch began to curse at the deputies and told Watt not to speak to the deputies or comply with their repeated requests for her to exit the vehicle, according to the statement.

Ruch, who the deputy said “was unable to form complete sentences and appeared to be highly intoxicated,” began pointing in the deputy’s face and yelling commands at him. The deputy told Ruch that he was interfering in the investigation, and Ruch poked the deputy on the hand, according to the statement.

When the second deputy opened the door of the vehicle and asked Watt to step out, Ruch grabbed Watt’s arm to keep her inside the vehicle. The first deputy then pulled Ruch from the vehicle and placed him under arrest. He handcuffed Ruch, and Ruch continued to verbally berate the deputies as they performed field sobriety tests on Watt, according to the statement.

Watt was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol, according to electronic court records. Ruch was placed in leg restraints during transport because deputies felt that he might attempt to damage county property, according to the statement.

Ruch could not be reached for comment as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter